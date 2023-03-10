Britney Spears Twerks & Lifts Up Her Dress During Strange Dancing Video As Fans Notice Concerning Eye Injury: 'What Happened?'
Is Britney Spears OK? Fans were left worried about the Princess of Pop after they noticed a red scratch across her eye in a video the 41-year-old shared to her Instagram account.
"Different edit of 'The Hook Up' 🌷🤷🏼♀️🤷🏼♀️🤷🏼♀️ !!!" Spears captioned the post on Thursday, March 9, in reference to one of her hit songs.
The "Toxic" singer was dressed in very little clothing, as she twirled around in a flashy 'fit — and seemingly payed no mind to her visibly injured eyeball.
Spears donned a skin tone-colored corset mini dress, which featured sparkles and a plunging neckline. She paired the ensemble with black pumps and tied her hair half back to keep it away from her face while she shook her booty and busted out some serious dance moves.
The "Circus" vocalist's comments are currently turned off on Instagram, so fans flocked to Twitter to express their concerns about Spears' potential wound.
"Wonder what happened to Britney's eye," one social media user expressed on Friday, March 10, as another added, "so I think we all need to worry about Britney Spears again… she’s losing it on Instagram."
"Am I the only one that still think @britneyspears still need some help because what was this in her last post? I’m just cringing," a third hater wrote, sharing a screenshot of the mother-of-two's dancing video.
"I just need to know wtf is going on with Britney Spears before I die, cause I know it’s gotta be something WILD," another person confessed, as a majority of the public is left unconvinced that the superstar is doing well after finally breaking free from her abusive 13-year conservatorship in November 2021.
Nonetheless, Spears has denied she's in any danger.
"The way the news has always spread lies about me is incredibly heartbreaking !!!" she declared in a recent Instagram post. "I meditate over hope and excitement for my future !!! I have transformed my whole life with the elimination of my conservatorship and I deserve respect !!!"