Britney Spears Twerks & Lifts Up Her Dress During Strange Dancing Video As Fans Notice Concerning Eye Injury: 'What Happened?'

Is Britney Spears OK? Fans were left worried about the Princess of Pop after they noticed a red scratch across her eye in a video the 41-year-old shared to her Instagram account.

"Different edit of 'The Hook Up' 🌷🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!" Spears captioned the post on Thursday, March 9, in reference to one of her hit songs.