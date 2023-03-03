Britney Spears Ruthlessly Calls Estranged Dad Jamie Out For Tour Bus Romps With Multiple Women During Bizarre Music Industry Rant
Britney Spears is leaving no skeletons in her dad's closet — and he doesn't have a say on what her estranged daughter is spilling.
On Thursday, March 2, the princess of pop took to Instagram to share a bizarre rant about the music industry, making sure to use the post as an opportunity to throw Jamie Spears under the bus for his alleged past behavior.
Alongside an old video of her performing "Toxic" while dressed in a red leather top and black leather pants, she began: "I was in the music industry for over half of my life !!! I was told by someone who directed movies that the music industry is a different beast … especially touring !!!"
Noting that working in the industry is "fun at first," Britney candidly explained, "but if you’ve done it for a while, being in a different city constantly gets pretty draining !!! I have done like 10 tours !!!"
"Well … as I looked back at my career and I realized the one thing I did that required the least effort … like at all … was my favorite thing I have ever done !!! 3 days of rehearsal, 1 day of dress rehearsal and performing just 5 songs, shot to a T on a TV set !!! It took 45 minutes to shoot … I remember afterwards being like, 'wow that was easy, can we do it again ???'" she recalled of her performance days. "The lighting, everything was brilliant !!! WAYYY different than hauling 4 trucks and 300 people on a tour where I couldn’t even have coffee ☕️ !!!!"
Britney noted she was simply "shedding light on a time where it didn’t feel like work AT ALL," making it clear that this was a time "where I actually felt like a star instead of my family being the star !!!"
Taking aim at her dad, she penned: "On tour I can’t remember how many women were on the bus with my dad 🙄🙄🙄 … either way, I would say they got a great deal wasting 15 years of my life !!!"
Despite the hardships she's been through — including her near-14-year-long conservatorship under the care of Jamie — Britney gushed, "Having this new found independence gives me strength every day and the ability to stay hungry, focused, fearless, and honestly just be a good person !!! Here’s to the magic of TV 📺 … Who would have thunk it 😒😒😒 ???"
Britney's not-so-subtle shade thrown at Jamie comes years after he was removed as the conservator of her estate in September 2021, two months before the legal bind was terminated for good.
Britney had been pleading to end her conservatorship that summer, declaring during her 2021 testimonial that she wanted to sue her family for the alleged abuse she endured.
She claimed in the bombshell court hearing that she was forced to take lithium, which her dad was apparently "all for," against her will, couldn't make her own decisions about birth control and was abused by her dad, as well as her management team controlling her.