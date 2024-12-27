Britney Spears Strips Down to Black Lacy Bra and Matching Undies After Reuniting With Her Son Jayden, 18: Photos
Britney Spears shared a new video of her iconic dance moves while rocking a daring sheer black lingerie set.
In the clip posted via Instagram, Spears twirled gracefully, flaunting her revealing underwear from every angle as she moved to Rihanna’s 2016 hit “Desperado.” She upped the sultry factor by running her hands seductively over her bare backside and flipping her signature long blonde hair.
The “Oops!...I Did It Again” singer shared the post just one day after reuniting with her youngest son, Jayden Federline — whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline. (She also shares her eldest son, Sean Preston Federline, with her ex, but it's unclear if he was there.)
"Best Christmas of my life !!! I haven’t seen my boys in 2 years !!!" Britney exclaimed in the caption of the post. "Tears of joy and literally in shock everyday koo koo crazy so in love and blessed !!! I’m speechless thank you Jesus !!!"
The “Toxic” singer radiated joy as she shared glimpses of her reunion with Jayden. In one touching moment, Britney called him “my baby” and planted a kiss on his cheek.
While Sean Preston didn’t appear in the clips, fans were thrilled to see Britney reconnect with at least one of her boys.
- Britney Spears Lifts Her Dress to Show Off Underwear in Weird Dancing Video After Reuniting With Estranged Son Jayden, 18
- Britney Spears in Tears as She Celebrates 'Best' Christmas With Son Jayden, 18, After Not Seeing Her Kids in 2 Years: Watch
- Britney Spears Reveals She Has 'Nerve Damage on the Right Side' of Her Body Due to a 'Horrible Experience': 'I Have a Dream of Spitting in Those People's Faces'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"This makes me so happy for Britney, I don’t care what some fans say about her sons, Britney loves them unconditionally and I know being with Jayden for Christmas made Britney happier than ever," one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
Another chimed in, "This makes me so happy."
"I love that she has reconciled with her children. I'm so happy for her," a third fan penned.
Britney and Jayden's Christmas reunion followed reports that the mother-son duo had "been spending a lot of time together."
"Britney is thrilled to have her baby back. Everything is moving in the right direction," a source told Page Six at the time.
As OK! previously reported, the pop star is determined to mend her relationship with her two sons.
"Britney’s on this crusade to spoil them," an insider revealed to Life & Style of the "Toxic" singer, who lost custody of her children in 2007 after a series of public breakdowns that led to a 13-year conservatorship. She later was given 30 percent unsupervised custodial rights in 2019, according to Us Weekly.
"All the money she used to give to Kevin for child support is now going to go to buying gifts for the boys — she’s clearly hoping she can win back their love," the source explained. "Britney hopes they’ll give her a lot more time and gratitude."