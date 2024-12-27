Britney Spears Strips Down to Black Lacy Bra and Matching Undies After Reuniting With Her Son Jayden, 18: Photos

The “Oops!...I Did It Again” singer shared the post just one day after reuniting with her youngest son, Jayden Federline — whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline. (She also shares her eldest son, Sean Preston Federline, with her ex, but it's unclear if he was there.)

"Best Christmas of my life !!! I haven’t seen my boys in 2 years !!!" Britney exclaimed in the caption of the post. "Tears of joy and literally in shock everyday koo koo crazy so in love and blessed !!! I’m speechless thank you Jesus !!!"