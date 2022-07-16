Britney Spears Belts Out Haunting New Version Of Hit Song She's Been Begging To Perform For 14 Years
She's done waiting! Britney Spears took to Instagram to share a slower, haunting version of "Baby, One More Time" she claimed has been in the works for a long time.
Released in 1998, the upbeat pop song was a smash hit, topping charts worldwide and earning Spears an MTV Europe Music Award for Best Song. However, according the Princess of Pop, she's begged for the chance to sing a new version of the classic for 14 years.
Spears took the opportunity to show off her vocal chops while doing laundry on Friday night, July 15.
"I haven’t shared my voice in an extremely long time … maybe too long 🤷🏼♀️ … and here’s me playing at my house 🏡 with a different version of “Baby” …" she wrote in a lengthy caption next to the video, explaining the lyrics of the song have a new meaning for her now than they did when she first performed it.
BRITNEY SPEARS RUNS OUT OF GAS IN THE MIDDLE OF ONE OF L.A.'S BUSIEST HIGHWAYS, COPS CALLED TO HELP: REPORT
"Show me how you want it to be … tell me baby cause I need to know," she continued. "Well I have asked for what I wanted for 14 years … a different version of “Baby” but have the producers actually work for me and put it together 🎵 … a start … but as the TEAM said NO."
The "Oops, I Did It Again" singer added that instead of her reworked version of the song, producers gave her "4 girls, my sister included" and turned it into a "5 minute version of 4 remixed songs", noting the singers didn't even "give effort or dance" while presenting it to her.
"They ruined it for me, embarrassed me and made me feel like absolutely nothing," she penned in the caption, frequently punctuating her feelings with a series of emojis. "The truth is a f***ing bitch !!! I share this because I am aware of my love and passion to sing … and my own family made a fool of me."
BRITNEY SPEARS' PUBLISHERS BEG HER TO REMAIN QUIET ABOUT UPCOMING MEMOIR ON SOCIAL MEDIA, INSIDER REVEALS
"I’m not going to be a victim !!!" she proclaimed near the post's conclusion. "Psss I’m sure you advanced musicians think it’s horrible or bad … well WHEN I’M BAD, I’M BETTER 🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻."
"Pssss you say go do it NOW after 14 years of asking and telling 😬😬… I worked my a** off then I was locked up in one place," she explained. "It’s too late ⏰… Like I said, they ruined it for me."