Britney Spears Belts Out Haunting New Version Of Hit Song She's Been Begging To Perform For 14 Years

"Show me how you want it to be … tell me baby cause I need to know," she continued. "Well I have asked for what I wanted for 14 years … a different version of “Baby” but have the producers actually work for me and put it together 🎵 … a start … but as the TEAM said NO."

The "Oops, I Did It Again" singer added that instead of her reworked version of the song, producers gave her "4 girls, my sister included" and turned it into a "5 minute version of 4 remixed songs", noting the singers didn't even "give effort or dance" while presenting it to her.

"They ruined it for me, embarrassed me and made me feel like absolutely nothing," she penned in the caption, frequently punctuating her feelings with a series of emojis. "The truth is a f***ing bitch !!! I share this because I am aware of my love and passion to sing … and my own family made a fool of me."