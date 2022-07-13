Britney Spears' Publishers Beg Her To Remain Quiet About Upcoming Memoir On Social Media, Insider Reveals

After signing a $15 million book deal, Britney Spears' publishers have made it very clear that the singer, 40, needs to step away from social media and stop giving away her story for free.

“Basically, Britney has been told to shut up and save all the details for the book,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “Why would anyone want to buy the book if she keeps blabbing on social media for free?”

Moving forward, it's likely that the blonde beauty will keep quiet and not spill anymore details about her latest project.