Britney Spears Runs Out Of Gas In The Middle Of One Of L.A.'s Busiest Highways, Cops Called To Help: Report

Britney Spears hit a bit of a bump in the road on her Tuesday night when she reportedly ran out of gas in the middle of one of L.A.'s busiest highways.

Law enforcement got a call around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, for a report about a white Mercedes blocking the third lane southbound on the 101, just north of Balboa Blvd. When the police arrived at the location, insiders told TMZ they found the princess of pop in the backseat of a passerby's vehicle.