Strutting Her Stuff! Britney Spears Gets Down In The Ocean After Jetting Off With Husband Sam Asghari & Their Pup
Britney Spears knows that when you got it, flaunt it! The pop princess showed off her bikini body on Monday, July 4, in a bizarre video of herself taking a dip in the ocean shared to her Instagram page.
"It’s raining cats & dogs … I’m watching Matthew McConaughey in How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days … which is my fave comedy of all time … and eating fruit cause its too hot and muggy to eat hot food !!!," Spears began her caption. "Good God just the fruit here … its cold and when it registers on my tongue … it melts and puts me in bliss silence but there is still the smallest crunch sound with the watermelon … so as I sing in the rain and possibly play in the muddy sand which is on my bucket list ….."
"Of course on my honeymoon the suns not out !!! The moment you beautiful people say … 'The sun will always be out in California' 🙈🙈🙈🦶🙄🙄🙄😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻😈😈," the chart topper added of her getaway with husband Sam Asghari.
In a previous update of their romantic vacation, Spears shared a video of her spouse and their adorable puppy as they boarded a private plane. "My baby 😍🐶!!!!" the "Toxic" singer captioned the sweet clip of Asghari cradling their pooch.
Spears and the hunky actor, who officially tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony last month, took their trip just as the Crossroads actress made headlines again for her near-14-year-long conservatorship.
Spears' lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, recently claimed her former business manager, Louise "Lou" Taylor, and Tri Star Sports & Entertainment played a bigger role in her conservatorship than originally thought.
As OK! exclusively reported, court documents revealed that Taylor discussed the conservatorship long before it began via emails from January 2008, a month before the legal set up went into effect.
"I talked to the girls about Andrew Wallet, he and tri star will serve as co's w you," the manager penned in one email to one of Jamie Spears' attorneys. "We have run into a problem with our judge selection — the only judge who will be able to hear our case on Friday is the one drug [sic] who will not give Jamie the power to administer psychotropic drugs to B."
"The first time she is off the bench is Wednesday. That is the first safe day to be in court on this matter — if we go earlier, all of this work could well be for virtually nothing," Taylor continued to explain of the conservatorship, which finally came to an end last year.