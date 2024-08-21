Britney Spears' Blockbuster Casting: 6 A-Listers Who Could Play the Pop Star in 'The Woman in Me' Biopic

"I hear about people wanting to do movies about my life… dude I’m not dead!" Spears, 42, wrote on Instagram in 2022. So, would the Crossroads star play herself?!

Talks about the perfect actress to play the "Toxic" singer's role started after Universal Pictures confirmed its plans to create the film version of her best-selling memoir, with the Wicked director, Chu, helming the adaptation. The Woman in Me, which has sold more than three million copies since its release in October 2023, chronicled the pop star's life and career — from her time as a member of the Mickey Mouse Club to the moment she was put under a conservatorship.

She also made headlines after revealing details about her past relationship with Justin Timberlake, including her pregnancy and eventual abortion.

At the time of release, Spears said, "I poured my heart and soul into my memoir, and I am grateful to my fans and readers around the world for their unwavering support."

Spears also posted an update about the project on her X page, writing, "Excited to share with my fans that I've been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt. He’s always made my favorite movies … stay tuned 🌹🎥."