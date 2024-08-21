Britney Spears' Blockbuster Casting: 6 A-Listers Who Could Play the Pop Star in 'The Woman in Me' Biopic
Sydney Sweeney
Anyone But You star Sydney Sweeney, 26, said she’d do a musical — but usually only sings in the shower!
A source told Life & Style that Britney Spears would like to see Sweeney play the lead role in the biopic.
“She’s a huge Euphoria fan so the fact that Sydney Sweeney’s name is in the mix is super exciting," said the source. “Not to mention having Jon M. Chu directing, he’s the best of the best and Britney’s giddy about working with him and producer Marc Platt."
Millie Bobby Brown
"I want to play a real person," Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, 20, said, "and her story resonates with me."
Christina Aguilera
On The Tonight Show in 2015, Spears' longtime frenemy Christina Aguilera, 43, did an amazing impression of her singing "This Little Piggy."
Sabrina Carpenter
Actress and singer Sabrina Carpenter, 25, has called Spears a pop icon (obviously!) and even covered "…Baby One More Time."
Blake Lively
The dress fits!
"I feel so lucky," Blake Lively, 36, said on August 6 of wearing the "actual" Versace gown the icon once wore.
Britney Spears
"I hear about people wanting to do movies about my life… dude I’m not dead!" Spears, 42, wrote on Instagram in 2022. So, would the Crossroads star play herself?!
Talks about the perfect actress to play the "Toxic" singer's role started after Universal Pictures confirmed its plans to create the film version of her best-selling memoir, with the Wicked director, Chu, helming the adaptation. The Woman in Me, which has sold more than three million copies since its release in October 2023, chronicled the pop star's life and career — from her time as a member of the Mickey Mouse Club to the moment she was put under a conservatorship.
She also made headlines after revealing details about her past relationship with Justin Timberlake, including her pregnancy and eventual abortion.
At the time of release, Spears said, "I poured my heart and soul into my memoir, and I am grateful to my fans and readers around the world for their unwavering support."
Spears also posted an update about the project on her X page, writing, "Excited to share with my fans that I've been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt. He’s always made my favorite movies … stay tuned 🌹🎥."