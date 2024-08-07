Blake Lively Admits She'd 'Love' to Star in Britney Spears' Biopic as She Wears Singer’s Dress at 'It Ends With Us' Premiere: Watch
We already knew Blake Lively was a girl's girl — but this just takes the cake!
The Gossip Girl star deservingly gave Britney Spears her flowers while honoring the pop icon by wearing a custom Versace dress — initially modeled by the "Toxic" singer at Milan Fashion Week in 2002 — to the world premiere of It Ends With Us in New York City on Tuesday, August 6.
During a red carpet interview, Lively opened up about her decision to wear Spears' actual design from more than 20 years ago while admitting she would "love" to be casted for the Princess of Pop's biopic — which Universal recently won the rights to.
"I shouldn’t be hired for that but I would love to be," Lively confessed to a reporter of the film, based on Spears' October 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me, and set to be directed by Wicked director Jon M. Chu.
If Lively isn't part of the cast, perhaps she could join forces with her husband, Ryan Reynolds, to work behind the scenes of the highly-anticipated movie.
Aside from expressing excitement about Spears' recently-announced biopic, Lively couldn't help but gush over the "Circus" singer while explaining why she felt the need to wear the Crossroads actress' dress to the premiere of It Ends With Us, a film adapted from Colleen Hoover's hit romance novel under the same name.
"For so many reasons, Britney has meant so much to me," The Age of Adeline star expressed. "To see a woman who worked so hard and against such extraordinary circumstances and is telling her story and authoring her story. As a millennial girl, Britney was the ultimate reason you want to sparkle and shine."
"And it’s a butterfly and you know this is Lily’s story and all of it, it just felt so appropriate," Lively added in reference to the movie's main character, Lily Bloom, who fulfills her dream of opening her own floral shop while intertwined in an abusive marriage and a man she once loved as a teenage girl.
In addition to highly praising Spears while speaking to reporters on the red carpet, Lively took to her Instagram Story with a sweet post shouting out the "Gimme More" hitmaker — whose profile is currently deactivated.
"Today’s mood," the A Simple Favor actress wrote alongside a photo of Spears in the dazzling dress more than two decades ago. "The ultimate queen who made us all want to sparkle and write and share our stories."
"Britney, us millennials all have a story of a moment, or of years that you made us want to shine and inspire awe, with strength, and joy and immensely hard work," Lively added. "Thank you for your example and your contribution to women telling their stories. So excited about your biopic and all you have to come."
Entertainment Tonight interviewed Lively on the red carpet.