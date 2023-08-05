Britney Spears 'Stands by Her Recollections' Detailed in Her Upcoming Memoir: 'She Kept Diaries'
Britney Spears won't back down this time around.
As the Princess of Pop's ex-boyfriends push back on the publishing of their personal experiences with the singer in Spears' memoir, The Woman in Me, set for release on Tuesday, October 24, the 41-year-old refuses to let anything get in the way of finally speaking her truth for the very first time.
"Britney stands by her recollections. She kept detailed diaries," a source revealed to a news publication regarding the tell-all transcript that the public will soon have their hands on.
The looming revelations have Spears' exes Justin Timberlake and Colin Farrell concerned about just how far the "Toxic" singer will go in terms of detail.
"They were all young and stupid and did some wild things in their past that in today’s culture could definitely be considered indefensible and get you canceled," the insider explained.
"They want Britney to leave the past in the past. If she doesn’t, they have their own stories to tell," the confidante confessed of Timberlake and Farrell, who both have legal teams tackling possible accusations ahead of the memoir's release.
Spears' former flames also want her to be certain she's ready for her own possible demons to be exposed if she chooses to air her exes' dirty laundry, as the source noted, "Britney wasn’t a saint, and Justin and Colin say no one twisted her arm."
"She has to rethink the collateral damage she’s willing to create with her book because it just might come back to bite her," the insider concluded.
Spears' highly anticipated memoir has already received loads of attention, as fans are eager to hear the "Circus" vocalist's first-person narrative of her troubled life under a 13-year abusive conservatorship after entering the celebrity world at a young age and battling mental health issues.
"Britney’s compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws, and showed her inspiring strength and bravery," Senior Vice President and Publisher of Gallery Books Jennifer Bergstrom stated in an announcement. "I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact — and will be the publishing event of the year. We couldn’t be more proud to help her share her story at last."
Life & Style spoke to a source about Spears' memoir.