Britney Spears' Memoir Release Date Announced — and It's Coming Sooner Than You Think

"I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact — and will be the publishing event of the year. We couldn’t be more proud to help her share her story at last," Bergstrom added.

The Woman in Me will tell "for the first time her incredible journey [and] strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history," a press release sent out by Gallery Books expressed, noting the memoir "illuminates the enduring power of music and love — and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms."