Britney Spears' Memoir Release Date Announced — and It's Coming Sooner Than You Think
It's time for Britney Spears to speak her truth.
The Princess of Pop is set to release her tell-all memoir, The Woman in Me, on Tuesday, October 24.
Spears is working with Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster to publish the highly-anticipated transcript — which is already available for pre-order on the book's website.
"Britney’s compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws, and showed her inspiring strength and bravery," Senior Vice President and Publisher of Gallery Books Jennifer Bergstrom stated to a news publication regarding Spears being freed of her 13-year abusive conservatorship in November 2021.
"I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact — and will be the publishing event of the year. We couldn’t be more proud to help her share her story at last," Bergstrom added.
The Woman in Me will tell "for the first time her incredible journey [and] strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history," a press release sent out by Gallery Books expressed, noting the memoir "illuminates the enduring power of music and love — and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms."
The memoir is "a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope," the press release added.
The release date announcement comes after news broke that the publishing of the memoir was reportedly delayed due to legal concerns from Spears' former flings, as OK! previously reported.
"Britney is brutally honest in the book — there are a lot of nervous A-listers," a source spilled regarding Spears' strong resume of exes — including Justin Timberlake, Jason Trawick, Kevin Federline and more.
"Strongly worded legal letters have been sent to the publishers by people who know Britney and who fear what she has written. There is no movement at the moment and there are concerns over when it will eventually be able to come out," the insider revealed.
It seems any worries from ex-lovers have been sorted out, as the world will finally hear the pop star's story this fall.
