Britney Spears’ 'Ego Is Still Horribly Bruised' After Sam Asghari Split: 'She Was Totally Blindsided'

Composite photo of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari
Source: mega;@samasghari/instagram

Britney Spears is still seeing red over her divorce from Sam Asghari.

By:

Dec. 6 2024, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Though Britney Spears is trying to start a new chapter in life — as the superstar declared she was moving to Mexico when she turned 43 on Monday, December 2 — an insider revealed the Woman in Me author is still struggling to move past her and Sam Asghari's sudden divorce.

britney spears ego still horribly bruised sam ashgari split blindsided
Source: mega

According to a source, Britney Spears' 'ego is still horribly bruised' from ex-husband Sam Asghari's decision to divorce after 14 months of marriage.

"Britney may claim she’s happier without Sam — but he dumped her, so her ego is still horribly bruised," a source told a news outlet. "She was totally blindsided when he filed those papers and packed his bags, though nobody else was very surprised."

After dating for six years, the fitness instructor, 30, and Spears tied the knot in June 2022, but in August 2023, he filed for divorce.

However, it wasn't until this past December that things were finalized and the music icon was declared legally single.

britney spears ego still horribly bruised sam ashgari split blindsided
Source: mega

The singer reportedly feels the personal trainer 'used her for fame.'

Asghari's sudden change of heart made the blonde beauty feel "he played her for a fool" and "used her fame and connections to get himself ahead in Hollywood."

The mother-of-two — who shares her two sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline — is also "angry" Asghari is "waltzing around with this colossal ego like he’s some type of star."

MORE ON:
Britney Spears

britney spears ego still horribly bruised sam ashgari split blindsided
Source: mega

The exes were together from 2016 to 2023.

Though it's believed the "Hold It Against Me" singer has been seeing Paul Richard Soliz — a handyman and former convict — on and off for a few months, her anger toward Asghari only intensified when it was recently revealed that the Traitors star is dating a woman named Brooke Irvine.

According to a source, Irvine — who like Spears, is blonde — is just a "normal girl" who began hanging out with Asghari a few months ago.

"Even though she’s with Paul, she’s still fixated on Sam, and knowing he’s happy as a clam without her really grates on Britney’s soul," the source spilled. "And it doesn’t help that Brooke’s a dead ringer for her!"

britney spears ego still horribly bruised sam ashgari split blindsided
Source: mega

The personal trainer is now dating a woman named Brooke Irvine.

While Spears is still struggling with the drama and said she needs "more therapy sessions," the Special Ops: Lioness actor insisted he has no ill will toward his former wife.

"You learn so much from being in relationships in general. I'm always going to celebrate the past and learn about the past and move on to the future," he said in an interview of their 14-month marriage.

"I wish her the best," Asghari continued. "She's an amazing person and a huge part of my life and I always appreciate the moments we had together."

The National Enquirer reported on Spears still being hurt by Asghari.

