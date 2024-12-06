Britney Spears’ 'Ego Is Still Horribly Bruised' After Sam Asghari Split: 'She Was Totally Blindsided'

"Britney may claim she’s happier without Sam — but he dumped her, so her ego is still horribly bruised," a source told a news outlet. "She was totally blindsided when he filed those papers and packed his bags, though nobody else was very surprised."

After dating for six years, the fitness instructor, 30, and Spears tied the knot in June 2022, but in August 2023, he filed for divorce.

However, it wasn't until this past December that things were finalized and the music icon was declared legally single.