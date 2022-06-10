Newlyweds Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Get Restraining Order Against Her Ex Jason Alexander After He Crashes Nuptials

Better safe than sorry! Less than 24 hours after Britney Spears' ex Jason Alexander tried to crash her and Sam Asghari's wedding on Thursday, June 9, the spouses have been granted a restraining order, Page Six reported.

The singer's infamous former flame, who allegedly had a knife on him, must stay at least 100 yards away from her home in Thousand Oaks, Calif., which is where her nuptials were held. He's currently behind bars, and the publication said Alexander's arraignment is scheduled for Monday, June 13.