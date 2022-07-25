Britney Spears Shares Screenshots Of Text Messages She Sent To Her Mom While In 2019 Facility: 'There Was No Response'

Lastly, Britney reached out to her lawyer, Samuel D. Ingham III, saying that she had some demands when she was released from the facility.

“Great I want to talk about going to court when this is done and getting my medical rights ,,, my boyfriend the right to spend the night with me ,,, how can I leave early ,,,, the plan I have u for last month or whatever the f**k these f**king people want from me ,,, In court my boyfriend needs to be able to see my children … I’ve been in the [sic] for 12 years I want it over …. I would like to replace. Two security guards with new … I would like to have a day in who comes to my house for security … when this program is over I don’t want to work at all … I want to live for me and have an adventurous life … I want asshole benson to let me drive again … I want to go on three vacations this year … Miami ,,, New York and Kauai.”