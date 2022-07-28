OK Magazine
Britney Spears Slams Family On First Bar Outing In 13 Years: 'So Glad They Took My Rights Away!'

britney spears slams family first bar after conservatorshippp
Source: mega
By:

Jul. 28 2022, Published 7:05 p.m. ET

Britney Spears took to Instagram to celebrate her first time having a drink at a bar in 13 years.

The Princess of Pop was excited to go out for cocktails with a friend, but she didn't miss the chance to seemingly throw a not-so-subtle dig at her family for their role in her conservatorship.

britney spears subtly slams family first bar after conservatorship
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

"So glad they took my rights away for 13 years to have a cocktail !!!" she captioned the video, punctuating the sentence with a martini and an eye rolling emoji. "I'm so so grateful yall !!!"

In the quick clips, Spears had her hair pulled back as she sported a simple orange tank top, a blue necklace and a pair of trendy sunglasses.

BRITNEY SPEARS CLAIMS SISTER JAMIE LYNN MET WITH DAD DURING 2020 WHEN WORLD WAS ON LOCKDOWN, BUT INSIDER SHUTS DOWN RUMORS

britney spears subtly slams family first bar after conservatorship
Source: mega

"This is my first time. At a bar. First time," she told fans and followers in the video, turning the camera to show the rest of the venue. "I feel so fancy. And I feel so sophisticated."

The "Oops, I Did It Again" singer was accompanied by a blonde friend who appeared in the second clip as they showed off their colorful drinks and a plate full of appetizers.

Source: OK!
britney spears subtly slams family first bar after conservatorship
Source: mega

BRITNEY SPEARS' PUBLISHERS BEG HER TO REMAIN QUIET ABOUT UPCOMING MEMOIR ON SOCIAL MEDIA, INSIDER REVEALS

Although the pop star didn't specify what they were celebrating, this comes a day after OK! learned Judge Brenda Penny ruled Spears would not be questioned by her father Jamie Spears' legal team as he faces a slew of abuse allegations revolving around his behavior throughout the Grammy Award winner's conservatorship.

Her father's attorneys had reportedly planned to grill her under oath on accusations hedged against the father-of-three, including claims the singer hadn't been allowed to own simple pain medications and that she'd once been forced into giving eight vials of blood. Last year in court, she also accused her conservators of not allowing her to get married or go off of birth control.

"I have an [IUD] inside of myself right now so I don't get pregnant," she said at the time. "I wanted to take the IUD out so I could start trying to have another baby. So basically, this conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good."

