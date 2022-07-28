Britney Spears Slams Family On First Bar Outing In 13 Years: 'So Glad They Took My Rights Away!'

BRITNEY SPEARS' PUBLISHERS BEG HER TO REMAIN QUIET ABOUT UPCOMING MEMOIR ON SOCIAL MEDIA, INSIDER REVEALS

Although the pop star didn't specify what they were celebrating, this comes a day after OK! learned Judge Brenda Penny ruled Spears would not be questioned by her father Jamie Spears' legal team as he faces a slew of abuse allegations revolving around his behavior throughout the Grammy Award winner's conservatorship.

Her father's attorneys had reportedly planned to grill her under oath on accusations hedged against the father-of-three, including claims the singer hadn't been allowed to own simple pain medications and that she'd once been forced into giving eight vials of blood. Last year in court, she also accused her conservators of not allowing her to get married or go off of birth control.

"I have an [IUD] inside of myself right now so I don't get pregnant," she said at the time. "I wanted to take the IUD out so I could start trying to have another baby. So basically, this conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good."