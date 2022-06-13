Britney Spears' Brother Bryan Was Invited To Her Wedding But Didn't Show Up — Find Out The Reason Why
Britney Spears didn't invite her mom, dad or sister to her nuptials to Sam Asghari, but she did give an invite to her brother, Bryan Spears. However, he was unable to attend, as he had another commitment.
According to Bryan's girlfriend, Amber Lynn Conklin, the two went to his daughter's middle school graduation on Thursday, June 9, which was the same day as the wedding.
“Watched our little munchkin & Vice President of 5th grade become a middle schooler yesterday! We love you Lexie baby and SO proud of you 👩🎓,” Conklin captioned a photo with Bryan and the 11-year-old, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Graciella Sanchez.
“Bryan felt terrible having to choose but he had to be there for his daughter and sent his love to Britney x1000000 💖💖💖,” the model wrote about the two events being on the same day. “We are so sad to miss such an important moment but so so happy for Britney and Sam’s Marriage!🙏.”
Another insider echoed the blonde babe's statement. “Both ceremonies were around the same time. Bryan couldn’t be in two places at once and didn’t want to disappoint Lexie by running off to a wedding immediately after her moving up ceremony, where she made a special speech. He wanted to be there to celebrate his little girl," they said.
The singer's mother, Lynne Spears, also chimed in, writing, "Lexie, your speeches were amazing! I am so very proud of you!🎉❤️."
The "Toxic" songstress didn't want some of her brood there, as they made her life difficult when she was under the conservatorship.
Despite the tension, it seems like Lynne still sent well-wishes to her eldest daughter via Instagram. "You look radiant and so happy! Your wedding is the 'Dream' wedding! And having it at your home makes it so sentimental and special!" she gushed in the comments section via Instagram. “I am soooo happy for you! I love you!”