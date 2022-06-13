Britney Spears' Brother Bryan Was Invited To Her Wedding But Didn't Show Up — Find Out The Reason Why

Britney Spears didn't invite her mom, dad or sister to her nuptials to Sam Asghari, but she did give an invite to her brother, Bryan Spears. However, he was unable to attend, as he had another commitment.

According to Bryan's girlfriend, Amber Lynn Conklin, the two went to his daughter's middle school graduation on Thursday, June 9, which was the same day as the wedding.

“Watched our little munchkin & Vice President of 5th grade become a middle schooler yesterday! We love you Lexie baby and SO proud of you 👩‍🎓,” Conklin captioned a photo with Bryan and the 11-year-old, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Graciella Sanchez.