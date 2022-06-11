Her Fairytale Ending! Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton, More Celebs Pen Sweet Notes Congratulating Britney Spears On Her Wedding

"Such a magical evening. So happy you found your fairytale ending," Hilton replied in the comment section of some of the "Lucky" singer's gorgeous wedding photos. "You deserve all the love and happiness in the world. 💓 So happy to be there to celebrate with you on your special day. 👰🏼‍♀️Love you sis🥰"

Madonna — who gave the Grammy Winner a playful smooch at the reception — also had a few words of support for the lovebirds.

"Britney you look so happy and in love 💕💕💕💖💖 I wish you and Sam all the best 💍! Last night was fun and sweaty!! 💦💦💦. @britneyspears💋💋💋💋💋💋 #royalfamily 👑👑" she captioned a picture of her kissing Spears, to which Asghari playfully quipped, "She cheated on me minutes after she said I do."