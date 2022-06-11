Her Fairytale Ending! Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton, More Celebs Pen Sweet Notes Congratulating Britney Spears On Her Wedding
It was a fairytale wedding to remember forever for Britney Spears as she said "I do" to Sam Asghari in front of some of her closest friends — and they couldn't be happier for her!
The intimate ceremony took place at the pop star's Thousand Oaks home on Thursday, June 9, and was attended by several Hollywood A-Listers including Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Madonna, Paris Hilton, her husband, Carter Reum and her mom, Kathy Hilton.
Following the couple's nuptials, Barrymore took to Instagram to reflect on Spears' inspiring journey — from her legal battle over her conservatorship to finally tying the knot with the love of her life — as she compared it to one of her classic films.
"What I learned from Ever After is that we must rescue ourselves and yet still want the fairy tale. And that’s exactly what Britney did!" she wrote on Friday, June 10. "I couldn’t not be happier for her intrepid journey !!!!!!!"
NEW DETAILS: BRITNEY SPEARS WENT BAREFOOT AT WILD WEDDING AS SHE WORE BARELY THERE BLACK MINI & KISSED MADONNA IN THROWBACK TO 2003 MTV SMOOCH
"Such a magical evening. So happy you found your fairytale ending," Hilton replied in the comment section of some of the "Lucky" singer's gorgeous wedding photos. "You deserve all the love and happiness in the world. 💓 So happy to be there to celebrate with you on your special day. 👰🏼♀️Love you sis🥰"
Madonna — who gave the Grammy Winner a playful smooch at the reception — also had a few words of support for the lovebirds.
"Britney you look so happy and in love 💕💕💕💖💖 I wish you and Sam all the best 💍! Last night was fun and sweaty!! 💦💦💦. @britneyspears💋💋💋💋💋💋 #royalfamily 👑👑" she captioned a picture of her kissing Spears, to which Asghari playfully quipped, "She cheated on me minutes after she said I do."
BRITNEY SPEARS 'WALKED HERSELF DOWN THE AISLE,' INSIDER REVEALS: 'SHE WANTED A FAIRYTALE WEDDING & SHE GOT IT'
As OK! previously reported, Spears walked down the aisle in a custom Versace wedding gown designed by Donatella Versace herself (who also attended the wedding).
"Doesn’t she just look beautiful in it?” the designer captioned an Instagram snap of the gown. "The dress is crafted in a delicate white silk cady and features a portrait neckline that wraps around the shoulders and comes together with a stream of pearl buttons."