Snubbed! Lynne Spears Gushes Over Britney's 'Dream' Wedding After Pop Star Refuses To Invite Her

It's no surprise most of the Spears family was left off of the guest list. As OK! reported, last year, Britney claimed in court her father and all of her family members involved in her conservatorship kept her from marrying her then-boyfriend and having more children by refusing to allow her to go off of her birth control method.

"I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I was told I can't get married. I have an IUD inside me but this so called team won't let me go to the doctor to remove it because they don't want me to have anymore children," she alleged at the time. "This conservatorship is doing me way more harm then good."