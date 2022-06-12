Snubbed! Lynne Spears Gushes Over Britney's 'Dream' Wedding After Pop Star Refuses To Invite Her
Britney Spears' estranged mom, Lynne Spears, didn't earn an invite to her daughter and Sam Asghari's intimate nuptials at their Thousand Oaks, Calif. home, but she isn't letting it get her down.
The mom-of-three took the snub in stride, congratulating the pop star on finally having the wedding she'd always wanted.
"You look radiant and so happy! Your wedding is the 'Dream' wedding! And having it at your home makes it so sentimental and special!" Lynne wrote in the comment section on one of Britney's wedding posts on Friday, June 10. "I am soooo happy for you! I love you!"
While the "Lucky" singer's fairytale wedding ceremony was a star-studded event — Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Madonna, Donatella Versace, Paris Hilton, her husband, Carter Reum and her mom, Kathy Hilton were among the Hollywood A-Listers at the wedding — Britney's mother, her father, Jamie, and her sister, Jamie Lynn, didn't make the cut. The Princess of Pop did invite her brother, Bryan, but based on the reception photos, it appears he didn't attend.
HER FAIRYTALE ENDING! DREW BARRYMORE, PARIS HILTON, MORE CELEBS PEN SWEET NOTES CONGRATULATING BRITNEY SPEARS ON HER WEDDING
It's no surprise most of the Spears family was left off of the guest list. As OK! reported, last year, Britney claimed in court her father and all of her family members involved in her conservatorship kept her from marrying her then-boyfriend and having more children by refusing to allow her to go off of her birth control method.
"I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I was told I can't get married. I have an IUD inside me but this so called team won't let me go to the doctor to remove it because they don't want me to have anymore children," she alleged at the time. "This conservatorship is doing me way more harm then good."
FIRST PHOTOS OF BRITNEY SPEARS & HUSBAND SAM ASGHARI'S WEDDING DAY REVEALED
Soon after, it was reported Lynne wasn't aware of the full extent of her daughter's treatment under the thirteen year conservatorship.
"Lynne felt awful at the way Britney’s been treated by Jamie and certain legal guardians," a source spilled. "She had no idea it was this bad and thought, maybe naively, that everything was under control."
"But now she realizes the conservatorship wanted her to believe that so she’d take a backseat and stay out of it," the source added. "Lynne assured Britney that she would not be silent any longer and that she could count on her."