Britney Spears Shows Off Her Butt in Thong Bodysuit While Dancing to Ex Justin Timberlake's Song 'Señorita': Photos
Is Britney Spears trying to get ex Justin Timberlake’s attention?
On Saturday, March 8, the “Toxic” singer, 43, showed off her behind in a brown and black printed thong bodysuit while dancing to the *NSYNC star’s 2003 track “Señorita.”
In the sultry clip, the Grammy winner shook her butt to the music while standing in front of a large white fireplace. The mom-of-two’s toned legs and glutes were on full display as she also repeatedly squatted up and down to the tune.
In addition to the long-sleeve ensemble, Spears accessorized with a brown hat, red bracelet and tall black boots.
The blonde beauty’s song choice was particularly shocking as she dated Timberlake, 44, from 1999 to 2002 and they did not break up on good terms.
Spears still seemed to have some disdain for Timberlake, as in her 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me, she claimed the pop star convinced her to get an abortion after she got pregnant with his child during their romance.
"I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day," she recalled in the bestselling tome. "This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated."
"But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young," Spears noted. "I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby. I don’t know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father."
Additionally, the “Circus” songstress alleged the “Mirrors” artist cheated on her during their relationship.
"I was comatose in Louisiana, and he was happily running around Hollywood," she remembered of their break up.
Shortly after, an insider said Timberlake was upset with Spears for publishing the details of their former romance.
"Justin is not at all happy about what has come out in this book," they stated at the time.
While Spears viewed what she wrote as telling the story "from her point of view," the father-of-two — who shares kids Silas and Phineas with wife Jessica Biel — was "not OK with it."
Despite his anger, Timberlake "has not reached out to Britney at all about any of this, and he is not going to because there is nothing he can say to her,” said the insider.