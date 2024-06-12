Britney Spears Dances to 'Nasty Version' of Ex-Boyfriend Justin Timberlake's Song After Heated Feud: Watch
Britney Spears will always keep on dancin' — even to her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake's music.
On Wednesday, June 12, the Princess of Pop took to Instagram with yet another video of herself grooving around, except this time, she had a quite interesting song of choice.
"The nasty version 🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🌷🌷 !!!" Spears captioned a since-deleted video of herself moving her hips around and twerking to "Bounce" by Timbaland, which features Missy Elliot, Dr. Dre and Timberlake.
In the clip, the "Toxic" singer left little to the imagination in a skimpy, rhinestone-embellished, see-through bodysuit and black Mary Jane-style heels.
Hours later, the pop icon uploaded an additional dancing video for fans, this time sharing a slightly scary update about her day.
"Got lost in downtown Mexico for an hour this morning and it was horrific … but I found my way and I’m laying out now … it’s beautiful today 👙👙👙 !!!" she captioned a clip of her modeling a yellow bikini to the tune of her feature on Giorgio Moroder's song "Tom's Diner."
Spears' posts come after tensions had appeared to finally settle between her and Timberlake following the release of the "Circus" hitmaker's bombshell memoir, The Woman in Me, in October 2023.
Shocking revelations made in the tell-all transcript resurfaced Spears and Timberlake's breakup in the early 2000s.
The former flames first started dating in 1999 but called it quits on their relationship in 2002. In her memoir, Spears claimed Timberlake broke up with her via text message while she was on set shooting a music video for a remix of her hit song "Overprotected."
As revealed in her book, Spears had an abortion during her and Timberlake's romance — and threw the blame on the former *NSYNC frontman in terms of what influenced her decision to do so.
"I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated," the 42-year-old admitted in her memoir. "Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young."
"I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby. I don’t know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father," she confessed.
In addition to revealing she terminated her pregnancy more than 20 years ago, Spears accused Timberlake of cheating on her two decades after he had fueled the narrative that he was innocent and betrayed by the blonde beauty.
While Spears admitted to being unfaithful, she detailed feelings of anger toward Timberlake as he made her out to be the only bad guy in their relationship.
In the months after her memoir's release, Spears apologized for some of the accusations she made, at one point stating via Instagram, "If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry."
Timberlake didn't take his ex-girlfriend's remarks too well, as he shaded her during a concert days later, when he took the "opportunity to apologize to absolutely f------ nobody" back in January.