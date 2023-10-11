Justin Timberlake Won't 'Be Happy' With Ex Britney Spears' Memoir as Pop Star 'Goes After Him Hard'
Was Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake's romance a toxic one?
While fans all around the globe are eagerly awaiting the Tuesday, October 24, debut of the pop star's memoir, her ex-boyfriend is dreading release day.
"Justin’s not going to be happy," a source spilled to a news outlet of what's included in the Woman in Me, noting Spears "goes after him hard."
The NSYNC member, 42, isn't the only one who will likely get called out in the tome, as Spears, 41, will surely discuss the fallout she's had with her parents, Lynne and Jamie Spears, as well as her feud with sister Jamie Lynn Spears.
"It’s not Britney’s intention to skewer anyone," an additional insider noted. "She’s just going to relay the facts from her perspective."
As OK! previously reported, a separate source claimed the dad-of-two — as well as some of the blonde beauty's other exes — tried to prevent her from spilling the tea, but it seems they failed.
While the former couple was once a teen dream, the 2021 documentary Framing Britney Spears showed the cracks in their romance, with people specifically slamming JT for the way he talked about his ex following their 2002 breakup. He then issued an apology that also referenced his infamous skin-baring incident with Janet Jackson.
"I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right," he stated. "I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism."
"As a man in a privileged position I have to be vocal about this. Because of my ignorance, I didn’t recognize it for all that it was while it was happening in my own life but I do not want to ever benefit from others being pulled down again," Timberlake continued. "I can do better and I will do better."
Despite all of the hype surrounding the mom-of-two's first book, she actually has yet to do a formal interview about her work — and for good reason.
"Her handlers think Britney might be too unstable to handle a full-blown sit-down and would do or say something that would freak everybody out," an insider said of the troubled star. "She’s had bad media experiences and is wary of the lights and camera in her face."
"The way Britney and her handlers see it, her posts and videos on Instagram are promoting the book," they added.
The "Drive Me Crazy" crooner revealed earlier this month that she's planning to write another memoir.
"Riding' n writing ✍🏻 !!! All I'm doing at the moment … volume 2 coming after 1 🙈🤷🏼♀️🤷🏼♀️🤷🏼♀️ !!! #TheWomanInMe," she captioned an Instagram post.
Us Weekly reported on Timberlake worrying about Spears' memoir.