Justin Timberlake Won't 'Be Happy' With Ex Britney Spears' Memoir as Pop Star 'Goes After Him Hard'

"I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right," he stated. "I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism."

"As a man in a privileged position I have to be vocal about this. Because of my ignorance, I didn’t recognize it for all that it was while it was happening in my own life but I do not want to ever benefit from others being pulled down again," Timberlake continued. "I can do better and I will do better."