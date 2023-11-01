12 of the Most Shocking Celebrity Memoirs: Leah Remini, Britney Spears, Caitlyn Jenner and More

Caitlyn Jenner unveiled the most shocking secrets she has in her memoir The Secrets of My Life. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum tackled many topics in the book, released on April 25, 2017 — from her long journey to transgender womanhood, past suicidal thoughts and her relationship with Kris Jenner.

Among her revelations, the former Olympian claimed that she told Kris about her gender issues before they made love.

"This will always be a subject of dispute between Kris and me as to how much she could intuit about my gender issues," she wrote. "She insists that she was taken by surprise by my ultimate transition to Caitlyn … I told her I dressed as a woman, and she knew I did, because I did it several times in front of her after we were married."

However, the momager told Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian in an episode of KUWTK that everything Caitlyn said was "all made up."