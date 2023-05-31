Britney Spears 'Consents' to Kevin Federline Moving Their 2 Sons to Hawaii, Pop Star's Lawyer Calls 'Dispute' 'Unnecessary'
After Kevin Federline gave his ex-wife Britney Spears a deadline to give him a form acknowledging he's moving their two sons, Jayden, 16, and Sean Preston, 17, to Hawaii, the pop star's attorney, Mathew Rosengart, fired off a response.
“To her credit, Britney Spears will not interfere with and consents to the relocation,” he wrote in a letter obtained by a news outlet, adding that Sean "will no longer be a minor" in September, while Jayden is also "nearing the age of maturity."
Rosengart was frustrated that Federline made headlines about the upcoming move, as he "did not anticipate a dispute" when his lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, first contacted him in April.
At the time, he told Kaplan they should keep the matter “private for the sake and dignity of all parties involved, including the children.”
“I was particularly concerned because your client previously — and appallingly — violated their privacy, while egregiously violating Britney’s privacy, by releasing a private video of Britney with her children, which was preceded by a tabloid television interview,” Rosengart said, referring to footage of the singer scolding Preston and Jayden, in addition to the dancer's chat with ITV.
“It was more than disappointing that you nevertheless chose to publicize this matter, creating unnecessary drama and a false ‘dispute’ by publicly discussing the issue and your letter,” he continued. “When I called you yesterday to express my dismay that you had done so, you denied doing so. Apparently, you did not realize that [TMZ’s] May 30 story itself literally quotes you as the story’s source.”
- Kevin Federline Giving Britney Spears' Lawyer Deadline to Sign off on His Planned Move to Hawaii With Their 2 Kids
- Kevin Federline Planning to Move Sons to Hawaii as Britney Spears Remains Estranged From Them: Report
- Britney Spears Claims Ex Kevin Federline Ruined Her Attempts At Reconciliation With Teenage Sons Despite Sending 'Thousands Of Emotional Pleas'
Rosengart called Kaplan's interviews “undignified, ungracious and unnecessary.”
“It was also ironic, given the statement in your April 28 letter that in addition to an employment opportunity in Hawaii for Mr. Federline’s wife, the children wanted to be ‘more sheltered from the media’s scrutiny.’ That is commendable. But your media interview did nothing to shelter them; instead, it publicized the issue in the media,” he concluded.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, the blonde beauty, 41, is currently estranged from her sons.
"I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better I really want to see her again," Jayden James said of his mama. "I love you a lot, I hope for the best for you. Maybe one day we can sit down like this and talk again."
Page Six obtained the letter.