Kevin Federline Wishes He Could Get Britney Spears To 'Open Her Eyes' As She Continues To Act Out

"I saw this man [Jamie] that really cared, and really cares about his family and wanting everything to be OK," he recalled. "When Jamie took over, things got into order. He saved her life."

Federline noted that the kids have "had a lot of questions about" the legal situation, but clearing things up isn't so easy. "I don't know that I can answer all of them for them but I just tried to explain to them that your mom needed help," he explained. "You know, and the people were in play to try to make that happen, to make it better."

Quotes from the ITV interview were published by the Daily Mail.