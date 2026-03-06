Britney Spears Could Face Jail Time If Pills Found in Her Possession Contain Narcotics Following DUI: Report

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears could be facing jail time following her shocking DUI arrest. According to a Friday, March 6, report, the pop star, 44, may be placed behind bars once it's determined if the substances she was carrying with her contained narcotics. Spears was cuffed for driving under the influence, and a source revealed she was also carrying Adderall, which she retrieved during a recent trip to Mexico. The singer reportedly often travels to the tropical destination to get the drug.

Source: MEGA Britney Spears reportedly had an unknown substance in tow while driving.

The pills are still being tested and it has not yet been confirmed what Spears was carrying with her. Insiders told TMZ the pills will be examined to see whether they are laced with fentanyl, cocaine, meth or other substances. Although a DUI does not typically merit jail time, the introduction of narcotics can change things for the judge. Spears could also wind up in a conservatorship again, following a years-long battle to break ties to the one her father had over her that ended in 2021. “Let’s be clear, the penalty for DUI is not the imposition of a conservatorship. It could be probation, it could be a fine, it could be community service, it could potentially even be incarcerated for a sentence,” attorney Sean R. Weissbart told an outlet. “But it’s not the imposition of a conservatorship, right? There would have to be a pattern that demonstrates that she’s truly incapable, on a long-term basis, of managing her personal affairs.”

When Was Britney Spears Arrested?

Source: MEGA Britney Spears may be placed back into a conservatorship.

Spears was arrested on Wednesday, March 4, following a police dispatch call that reported a car swerving "in and out of lanes" and "speeding" in Ventura County, Calif. "Can we send all units down towards this area please," one officer said, while another described the vehicle in question was a "2026 black BMW convertible." "Talking with the driver. Driver is out of the vehicle," another officer declared. Spears was arrested at 9:28 p.m. local time and “immediately” sent to the hospital to have her blood alcohol content tested. The reading was reportedly .06, with the legal limit in California being .08. The musician was brought to the station and released at approximately 6:00 a.m. on Thursday morning. She is expected to appear in court on May 4.

How Are Britney Spears' Friends and Family Reacting to the Arrest?

Source: mega Britney Spears was arrested for a DUI.

Spears’ longtime manager, Cade Hudson, made a statement on Thursday morning following the arrest. “This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable,” he expressed. “Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law, and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life. Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time.” Hudson revealed Spears’ sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline, “are going to be spending time with her” as she considers recovery options. "[Her] loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well being," the manager continued.

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears initially raised well-being concerns with a series of erratic dance videos.