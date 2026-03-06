Britney Spears' Team Taking 'Drastic Measures' to Get Her Into Rehab After DUI Arrest, Source Claims: She's 'Very Upset'

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears’ recent DUI arrest is reportedly pushing her inner circle to consider serious next steps. According to insiders, the people closest to the pop star believe stronger action may now be necessary to help her get back on track. “Her team wants her in rehab or a program to help her get to a better place,” an insider told Us Weekly. “Everyone around her hopes this will be a wake-up call for her.”

Source: MEGA Britney Spears was arrested for DUI in Ventura County.

“This behavior has been going on for months, but has been worse recently,” another source added. “She has a lot of alone time at home, which leads her to make bad choices like drinking. She’s at home now and [her son] Jayden is going to spend time with her to keep her company.” The source explained that the "Sometimes" star also feels bad about what happened. "Britney’s very upset but doesn’t truly understand the implications yet," they shared.

As OK! previously reported, Spears was arrested on Wednesday, March 4, at approximately 9:28 p.m. local time. Authorities reportedly believe she was driving under the influence. She was also said to have an unknown substance with her at the time, which is currently being tested. A dispatch call reportedly described a “black BMW sedan” swerving “in and out of lanes” while “speeding” in Ventura County.

After the incident, the singer was taken to a hospital “immediately” so officials could measure her blood alcohol content. Reports claimed the reading was .06, while the legal limit in California is .08. The singer was later booked at 3:02 a.m. on Thursday morning, March 5, and was released about three hours later. According to one report, the singer was “crying a lot” during the booking process.

Source: MEGA Lynne Spears allegedly reached out to support her daughter.

Following the arrest, Spears’ manager, Cade Hudson, issued a strong statement about the situation. “This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable,” he expressed. “Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law, and hopefully, this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life. Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time.”

Hudson also revealed that Spears’ sons, Jayden James and Sean Preston Federline, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, plan to spend time with her as she begins to focus on her recovery. "[Her] loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well-being," the manager continued.

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears’ sons plan to spend time with her, an insider claims.

Meanwhile, Britney’s mom, Lynne Spears, reportedly reached out as soon as she learned about the incident. “Once she learned Britney was out of custody, Lynne reached out to show her support and offer anything her daughter might need,” the insider dished.

Another family source said the family has been leaning on faith during the situation. “Lynne loves her daughter, and during this time there has been a lot of prayer from the family," they said. Still, Britney’s recent run-in with the law is not the first time authorities have been called to her home.

Source: MEGA Britney Spears was reportedly crying during the booking process.

According to a Thursday, March 5, report, there have been 14 calls made to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department from the singer’s Thousand Oaks, Calif., residence since January 1, 2024. One call in September 2025 involved a well-being check, though it was later canceled.