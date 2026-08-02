Britney Spears Covers Crotch With an Emoji as She Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction While Dancing in Short Dress: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Oops... she did it again! Britney Spears suffered a wardrobe malfunction in a few new dancing videos, but instead of redoing the Instagram clips, she covered up the mishap with a rose emoji. The incident came as she grooved in an off-the-shoulder black minidress that sometimes came up too high and exposed her underwear, which she tried to hide with the emoji.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @britneyspears/instagram Britney Spears covered up her wardrobe mishap with an emoji.

The "Toxic" crooner accessorized with jewelry, red hand gloves and black heels. "So weird how all i listen to is the last @beyonce album," the singer, 44, captioned the upload. "I absolutely love it but d--- not sure why I go back to her earlier naughty 👿 album….the dress told me to do it I guess 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄👿👿🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🕊️🕊️🕊️Pss swipe to see all 3." The pop star included three different videos in the post, and in the last one, she was holding a cigarette.

Article continues below advertisement

The risqué post comes just a few days after she shockingly shared a video in which she she pulled her top down to expose her chest while horseback riding. Spears covered her nipples with diamond emojis and had Sting's tune "Fields of Gold" playing in the background.

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Britney Spears' DUI Arrest and Rehab Stay

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @britneyspears/instagram The star has been showing off her body on Instagram.

The mom-of-two is no stranger to worrying behavior, which hit a peak in March, as she was arrested under suspicion of DUI. At the time, authorities were called over someone swerving on the road, and they found unprescribed pills and an empty wine glass in her car. After the ordeal, Spears went to rehab, as an insider told TMZ "she realizes she hit rock bottom" and wanted to set a better example for her two sons, Sean Preston, 20, Jayden James Federline, 19, whom she's been spending more time with after some estrangement.

Article continues below advertisement

The Singer 'Accepted Responsibility for Her Conduct'

Source: mega The mom-of-two went to rehab after her March arrest.

In May, the Woman in Me author plead guilty to a less serious demeanor known as a "wet reckless." She was sentenced to 12 months probation and one day of jail, which was credited as time served. In addition, she agreed to see a psychologist every week and a psychiatrist twice a month. "Through her plea today, Britney has accepted responsibility for her conduct. She has taken significant steps to implement positive change which is clearly reflected in the Ventura County District Attorney’s decision to reduce the charge in this case and dismiss the DUI," her attorney Michael A. Goldstein stated at the time. "Britney appreciates this discretion and is also grateful for the outpouring of support she has received."

Article continues below advertisement

'Maybe I Can Tell You What Really Happened'

Source: @britneyspears/instagarm The pop star recently went topless while horseback riding.