Britney Spears Wants to Reveal 'What Really Happened' When She Got Arrested for DUI: 'Nothing Is What It Seems'
July 31 2026, Updated 11:15 a.m. ET
Britney Spears revealed she wants to explain "what really happened" during her DUI arrest in a since-deleted Instagram caption.
The pop star posted a video on Instagram of herself twirling around in a blue dress to ominous music on Thursday, July 30, as she poured her heart out in the now-deleted post.
"Lately, I’ve felt extremely protected. Probably bc of past trauma," the 44-year-old began. "The accident of me getting arrested was probably the scariest and hardest experience of my life."
'Nothing Is What It Seems'
Spears was charged with a misdemeanor DUI after police reportedly caught the star swerving "in and out of lanes" and "speeding" in California on March 30.
Ventura County Police claimed she "showed signs of impairment" and had unknown pills with her at the time. She was taken to the police station for a field sobriety evaluation.
According to Spears' recent Instagram post, the public only knows part of the story.
"Maybe I can tell you what really happened one day in a VOLUME 2 book," Spears teased. "I’m an extremely strong woman, and what happened, let’s just say again, NOTHING IS WHAT IT SEEMS!"
Spears continued to describe a transformation she had felt since her rock-bottom arrest, even issuing a rare mention of her mother, Lynne Spears.
"I feel like a huge spiritual shift in my body and my room alone," she wrote. "I literally feel my ancestors and angels have been with me ever since then."
"And MOM, I’M SO HAPPY TO BE ALIVE!!! I’m so god d--- happy I have a little message for you!!!" Britney concluded.
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Britney recently teased a break from social media as she is "learning to be kinder to [herself]."
"I haven’t been posting that much. I dance for myself lately, and I’ve hurt my foot twice," she posted on Instagram on July 26. "I’m learning to be kinder to myself. I’m thinking of starting a cool business making soap and candles and quitting IG."
She referred to herself as "actually a real nerd" who gets "fascinated with the smallest things."
Did Britney Spears Plead Guilty?
Britney pleaded guilty to a "wet reckless" on May 4 after a judge granted the "Lucky" singer a lesser charge, dismissing her misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.
The star also agreed to undergo therapy sessions in exchange for her plea deal. A judge sentenced Britney to 12 months of probation and one day of jail, which was credited as time served, NBC News reported.
"Through her plea today, Britney has accepted responsibility for her conduct. She has taken significant steps to implement positive change, which is clearly reflected in the Ventura County District Attorney’s decision to reduce the charge in this case and dismiss the DUI," her attorney told People. "Britney appreciates this discretion and is also grateful for the outpouring of support she has received."