Britney Spears Wants to Reveal 'What Really Happened' When She Got Arrested for DUI: 'Nothing Is What It Seems'

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears revealed she wants to explain "what really happened" during her DUI arrest in a since-deleted Instagram caption. The pop star posted a video on Instagram of herself twirling around in a blue dress to ominous music on Thursday, July 30, as she poured her heart out in the now-deleted post. "Lately, I’ve felt extremely protected. Probably bc of past trauma," the 44-year-old began. "The accident of me getting arrested was probably the scariest and hardest experience of my life."

Article continues below advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears shared an Instagram post of herself dancing in a blue dress.

Article continues below advertisement

'Nothing Is What It Seems'

Source: @britneyspears/instagram Britney Spears wants to explain 'what really happened' during her arrest.

Spears was charged with a misdemeanor DUI after police reportedly caught the star swerving "in and out of lanes" and "speeding" in California on March 30. Ventura County Police claimed she "showed signs of impairment" and had unknown pills with her at the time. She was taken to the police station for a field sobriety evaluation. According to Spears' recent Instagram post, the public only knows part of the story. "Maybe I can tell you what really happened one day in a VOLUME 2 book," Spears teased. "I’m an extremely strong woman, and what happened, let’s just say again, NOTHING IS WHAT IT SEEMS!"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Britney Spears described a transformation in her life after her DUI charges.

Spears continued to describe a transformation she had felt since her rock-bottom arrest, even issuing a rare mention of her mother, Lynne Spears. "I feel like a huge spiritual shift in my body and my room alone," she wrote. "I literally feel my ancestors and angels have been with me ever since then." "And MOM, I’M SO HAPPY TO BE ALIVE!!! I’m so god d--- happy I have a little message for you!!!" Britney concluded.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Britney Spears previously teased a social media break.

Britney recently teased a break from social media as she is "learning to be kinder to [herself]." "I haven’t been posting that much. I dance for myself lately, and I’ve hurt my foot twice," she posted on Instagram on July 26. "I’m learning to be kinder to myself. I’m thinking of starting a cool business making soap and candles and quitting IG." She referred to herself as "actually a real nerd" who gets "fascinated with the smallest things."

Did Britney Spears Plead Guilty?

Source: MEGA Britney Spears pleaded guilty to a 'wet reckless' during a plea deal.