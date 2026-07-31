Britney Spears Daringly Goes Topless While Horseback Riding Following Reports of Erratic Behavior: Watch

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Britney Spears turned heads with a cheeky horseback riding moment in a new video shared online. The "Toxic" singer, 44, struck several poses while riding a horse with the desert stretching behind her in a video posted via Instagram on Thursday, July 30.

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Britney Spears Exposed Her Chest While Horseback Riding

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears wasn't shy about showing off her curves in a new video.

Spears wore a bright red off-the-shoulder blouse, a matching mini-skirt, a black sun hat and oversized aviator sunglasses. At one point in the video, she daringly lowered her top to expose her chest, with emojis strategically placed over her nipples. "🗡️🕊️🗡️," she captioned the post, setting the vibe by featuring Sting's "Fields of Gold" playing in the background.

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Inside Britney Spears' Recent Behavior

Source: MEGA Police reportedly reached out to Britney Spears after she was photographed engaging in dangerous behavior on the freeway.

Though the Crossroads actress offered no further context, she made headlines earlier this month when she was photographed dangerously hanging out of the sunroof of her Mercedes G-Wagon while being driven along Los Angeles' Freeway 101. Local police reportedly reached out to the pop star in a "courtesy call" following the highly publicized incident to send "a very clear message that behavior like that can't happen again."

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Britney Spears Was Arrested in March

Source: MEGA Britney Spears was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

The incident came months after the "Stronger" singer was arrested on March 4 on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Following the arrest, Spears agreed to seek professional help and voluntarily checked herself into rehab, TMZ reported at the time. "She realizes she hit rock bottom," an insider told the outlet. "She knows strategically this will look good in front of the judge — that she's taking it seriously." On May 4, Spears pleaded guilty to a lesser charge known as a “wet reckless” in exchange for a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol being dismissed. She agreed to therapy sessions and more in the deal.

Britney Spears Wants to Explain 'What Really Happened' During Her DUI Arrest

Source: MEGA Britney Spears called her arrest the 'scariest and hardest experience' of her life.