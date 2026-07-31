Britney Spears Daringly Goes Topless While Horseback Riding Following Reports of Erratic Behavior: Watch
July 31 2026, Published 12:32 p.m. ET
Britney Spears turned heads with a cheeky horseback riding moment in a new video shared online.
The "Toxic" singer, 44, struck several poses while riding a horse with the desert stretching behind her in a video posted via Instagram on Thursday, July 30.
Britney Spears Exposed Her Chest While Horseback Riding
Spears wore a bright red off-the-shoulder blouse, a matching mini-skirt, a black sun hat and oversized aviator sunglasses.
At one point in the video, she daringly lowered her top to expose her chest, with emojis strategically placed over her nipples.
"🗡️🕊️🗡️," she captioned the post, setting the vibe by featuring Sting's "Fields of Gold" playing in the background.
Inside Britney Spears' Recent Behavior
Though the Crossroads actress offered no further context, she made headlines earlier this month when she was photographed dangerously hanging out of the sunroof of her Mercedes G-Wagon while being driven along Los Angeles' Freeway 101.
Local police reportedly reached out to the pop star in a "courtesy call" following the highly publicized incident to send "a very clear message that behavior like that can't happen again."
- Britney Spears Randomly Poses Topless on a Horse After Insider Claims She's Eyeing Move to English Countryside
- Britney Spears Wears Only a Pink Bikini and Black Boots as She Cuddles With a Horse: Watch
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Britney Spears Was Arrested in March
The incident came months after the "Stronger" singer was arrested on March 4 on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.
Following the arrest, Spears agreed to seek professional help and voluntarily checked herself into rehab, TMZ reported at the time.
"She realizes she hit rock bottom," an insider told the outlet. "She knows strategically this will look good in front of the judge — that she's taking it seriously."
On May 4, Spears pleaded guilty to a lesser charge known as a “wet reckless” in exchange for a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol being dismissed. She agreed to therapy sessions and more in the deal.
Britney Spears Wants to Explain 'What Really Happened' During Her DUI Arrest
More recently, Spears teased that she wanted to explain "what really happened" during her DUI arrest in a now-deleted caption shared on July 30.
"Lately, I’ve felt extremely protected. Probably bc of past trauma," she wrote alongside a video of herself twirling in a blue dress. "The accident of me getting arrested was probably the scariest and hardest experience of my life."
She continued, "Maybe I can tell you what really happened one day in a VOLUME 2 book. I’m an extremely strong woman, and what happened, let’s just say again, NOTHING IS WHAT IT SEEMS!"
The "Circus" singer reflected on the transformation she's undergone since her arrest and even gave a rare shoutout to her mother, Lynne Spears.
"I feel like a huge spiritual shift in my body and my room alone," she wrote. "I literally feel my ancestors and angels have been with me ever since then. And MOM, I’M SO HAPPY TO BE ALIVE!!! I’m so god d--- happy I have a little message for you!!!"