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Britney Spears Daringly Goes Topless While Horseback Riding Following Reports of Erratic Behavior: Watch

Photo of Britney Spears
Source: MEGA; @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears took a racy video while horseback riding.

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July 31 2026, Published 12:32 p.m. ET

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Britney Spears turned heads with a cheeky horseback riding moment in a new video shared online.

The "Toxic" singer, 44, struck several poses while riding a horse with the desert stretching behind her in a video posted via Instagram on Thursday, July 30.

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Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears left little to the imagination in a new video.

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Britney Spears Exposed Her Chest While Horseback Riding

Photo of Britney Spears wasn't shy about showing off her curves in a new video.
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears wasn't shy about showing off her curves in a new video.

Spears wore a bright red off-the-shoulder blouse, a matching mini-skirt, a black sun hat and oversized aviator sunglasses.

At one point in the video, she daringly lowered her top to expose her chest, with emojis strategically placed over her nipples.

"🗡️🕊️🗡️," she captioned the post, setting the vibe by featuring Sting's "Fields of Gold" playing in the background.

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Inside Britney Spears' Recent Behavior

Photo of Police reportedly reached out to Britney Spears after she was photographed engaging in dangerous behavior on the freeway.
Source: MEGA

Police reportedly reached out to Britney Spears after she was photographed engaging in dangerous behavior on the freeway.

Though the Crossroads actress offered no further context, she made headlines earlier this month when she was photographed dangerously hanging out of the sunroof of her Mercedes G-Wagon while being driven along Los Angeles' Freeway 101.

Local police reportedly reached out to the pop star in a "courtesy call" following the highly publicized incident to send "a very clear message that behavior like that can't happen again."

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Britney Spears Was Arrested in March

Photo of Britney Spears was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

The incident came months after the "Stronger" singer was arrested on March 4 on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Following the arrest, Spears agreed to seek professional help and voluntarily checked herself into rehab, TMZ reported at the time.

"She realizes she hit rock bottom," an insider told the outlet. "She knows strategically this will look good in front of the judge — that she's taking it seriously."

On May 4, Spears pleaded guilty to a lesser charge known as a “wet reckless” in exchange for a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol being dismissed. She agreed to therapy sessions and more in the deal.

Britney Spears Wants to Explain 'What Really Happened' During Her DUI Arrest

Photo of Britney Spears called her arrest the 'scariest and hardest experience' of her life.
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears called her arrest the 'scariest and hardest experience' of her life.

More recently, Spears teased that she wanted to explain "what really happened" during her DUI arrest in a now-deleted caption shared on July 30.

"Lately, I’ve felt extremely protected. Probably bc of past trauma," she wrote alongside a video of herself twirling in a blue dress. "The accident of me getting arrested was probably the scariest and hardest experience of my life."

She continued, "Maybe I can tell you what really happened one day in a VOLUME 2 book. I’m an extremely strong woman, and what happened, let’s just say again, NOTHING IS WHAT IT SEEMS!"

The "Circus" singer reflected on the transformation she's undergone since her arrest and even gave a rare shoutout to her mother, Lynne Spears.

"I feel like a huge spiritual shift in my body and my room alone," she wrote. "I literally feel my ancestors and angels have been with me ever since then. And MOM, I’M SO HAPPY TO BE ALIVE!!! I’m so god d--- happy I have a little message for you!!!"

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