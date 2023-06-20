Britney Spears Cozies Up to Husband Sam Asghari on Private Jet as Rumors of Marriage Troubles Continue — See Photo
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are putting on a united front.
On Monday, June 19, the married couple — who recently celebrated their one-year anniversary — shared an Instagram photo that showed them getting cozy before heading off on a private jet.
"Somebody give me a margarita right now 🍎👠 !!!" the pop sensation captioned the loved-up snap, which showed the duo hugging each other tight with smiles on their faces.
The social media PDA comes as rumors run rampant that Spears and Asghari's romance has been in turmoil. As OK! previously reported, after tying the knot last year, people with knowledge of the situation alleged their relationship had become "toxic."
In the bombshell documentary TMZ Investigates: Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom, Fabian Garcia, the managing editor of TMZ, claimed the 41-year-old "got physical with Sam" during their frequent screaming matches.
Asghari refuted the claims made in the film, going on social media to clarify, "I found it absolutely disgusting for the people who were in her life when she didn’t have a voice, they went and told her story like it was theirs."
“How are you going to take the most influential person of her generation, the princess of pop, America’s sweetheart, and put her in prison?” he questioned the public of her now defunct conservatorship. “Where her father tells her what to do, what water to drink, who to see and use her as a money-making machine. All of a sudden after 15 years when she’s free after all those gaslighting, all those things that went down — now you’re going to put her under a microscope and tell her story?”
Despite the model publicly defending her, people in Spears and Asghari's inner circle have claimed the "Lucky" singer isn't thrilled her man has been putting his career before their relationship. "Sam has been out of town a lot because he has been on location filming outside of L.A. and it does cause issues because Britney does not like being alone," a source alleged.