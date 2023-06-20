Britney Spears Cozies Up to Husband Sam Asghari on Private Jet as Rumors of Marriage Troubles Continue — See Photo

“How are you going to take the most influential person of her generation, the princess of pop, America’s sweetheart, and put her in prison?” he questioned the public of her now defunct conservatorship. “Where her father tells her what to do, what water to drink, who to see and use her as a money-making machine. All of a sudden after 15 years when she’s free after all those gaslighting, all those things that went down — now you’re going to put her under a microscope and tell her story?”

Despite the model publicly defending her, people in Spears and Asghari's inner circle have claimed the "Lucky" singer isn't thrilled her man has been putting his career before their relationship. "Sam has been out of town a lot because he has been on location filming outside of L.A. and it does cause issues because Britney does not like being alone," a source alleged.