Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Get Into Volatile Screaming Matches That Security Has to Intervene in, Sources Spill
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's marriage may be worse than the public thought possible.
According to multiple insiders, the princess of pop does not only get into frequent screaming matching with her husband, but she has also gotten physical with him. Things between the two have gotten so volatile, per an outlet, that security has had to step in and break the husband and wife up.
Despite trying to maintain appearances on social media, as Asghari shared a clip of himself and his wife hiking together last Friday, May 12, the sources spilled that the actor, 29, doesn't stay at their home often — which has sounded alarms considering how much Spears relies on him.
The couple's rumored toxic relationship will be examined in the upcoming documentary, titled TMZ Investigates: Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom, set to air Monday, May 15, which explores the "Toxic" musician's life post-conservatorship.
In the 30-second trailer for the special, TMZ’s managing editor Fabian Garcia claimed the 41-year-old “got physical with Sam," while executive producer Harvey Levin noted Spears' marriage is in "deep trouble."
The highly-anticipated special will also dive into the failed intervention planned for her, as well as her relationship with her estranged family after Spears accused Jamie Spears of abusing his role as the conservator of estate and declared mom Lynne Spears was the one pulling the strings in the entire legal situation.
As rumors of trouble in paradise mount in the hours leading up to the special's release, Asghari slammed those involved in the project for betraying the Grammy Award winner.
"I found it absolutely disgusting for the people who were in her life when she didn’t have a voice, they went and told her story like it was theirs,” Asghari seethed on Sunday, May 14, via Instagram. “It was absolutely disgusting.”
“How are you going to take the most influential person of her generation, the princess of pop, America’s sweetheart, and put her in prison?” he asked his followers, recalling how he had to sit there and watch his wife — whom he wed last summer — endure the horrific conservatorship for almost 14 years.
“Where her father tells her what to do, what water to drink, who to see and use her as a money-making machine," Asghari continued. “All of a sudden after 15 years when she’s free after all those gaslighting, all those things that went down — now you’re going to put her under a microscope and tell her story?”
TMZ spoke to sources about the couple's volatile relationship.