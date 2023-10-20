Britney Spears' Dad 'Shook' Her Son Sean Preston When He Was 13, Prompting Kevin Federline to Obtain a 3-Year Restraining Order
Britney Spears is telling all about her family drama in her upcoming memoir.
Within the pages of The Woman in Me — out on Tuesday, October 24 — the singer revealed her estranged father, Jamie Spears, once became so enraged that he got physical with her and ex-husband Kevin Federline's eldest son, Sean Preston Federline, 18.
According to a news outlet that obtained quotes from the book, the tot was only 13 at the time of the altercation, which involved Sean Preston and Jamie arguing.
"My son went to lock himself in a bedroom to end the fight, and my dad broke down the door and shook him," the pop star wrote. "Kevin filed a police report, and my dad was barred from seeing the kids."
The former backup dancer obtained a three-year restraining order against the patriarch with no objection.
A source told the news outlet "the whole incident was very upsetting to her and her boys. Kevin was and still is furious." Luckily, "Preston was not physically injured," but he was "very scared and shaken up," the insider added.
Jamie, 71, was never charged due to lack of evidence.
The Crossroads actress, 41, also shares son Jayden James, 17, with her ex-husband, though she reportedly hasn't seen her kids in nearly two years.
While Britney has continued to keep her distance from her father — the one who was in control of her 13-year conservatorship — her children seem to have forgiven him. In fact, they've even defended their grandfather's role as conservator.
"At first, he was just trying to be like any father letting her pursue her daughter's dream of becoming a superstar, but I did think maybe the conservatorship went on too long," he said in a recent interview. "Probably why my mom was very angry about the whole situation that she was working for too long and I personally think she was. She should have taken a break and relaxed."
"I love him, with all my heart," Jayden added. "He was just trying to be a father."
Jayden has also publicly touched on his and Britney's strained relationship, insisting that even though he doesn't "hate" the superstar, it would take "a lot of time and effort" for them to repair things.
"I just want her to get better mentally," he explained. "When she gets better I really want to see her again."
Meanwhile, Kevin, 45, claimed their sons were also embarrassed by Brit's provocative uploads on Instagram.
"It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children," the blonde beauty wrote on social media in reaction to the TV doc. "I gave them every thing. Only one word: HURTFUL."
