OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Britney Spears
OK LogoNEWS

Britney Spears Dedicates Memoir to Her 2 Sons Despite Estrangement, Calls Them the 'Loves of Her Life'

britney spears dedicates memoir sons despite estrangement
Source: mega;@britneyspears/instagram
By:

Oct. 19 2023, Published 5:31 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Britney Spears is always thinking of her two sons despite their estrangement.

According to an insider, the singer dedicated her upcoming memoir to Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline, writing her "boys" are still "the love[s] of [her] life."

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears dedicates memoir sons despite estrangement
Source: mega

Britney Spears and ex Kevin Federline shares two sons — though the boys have lived with their father for years.

The superstar's book, The Woman in Me, debuts on Tuesday, October 24, as OK! previously reported.

Britney, 41, hasn't seen Sean Preston, 18, or Jayden James, 17, in nearly two years, and they've lived with their dad, Kevin Federline, for years prior.

In a 2022 interview, Jayden James insisted he doesn't "hate" his mom, but it would take "a lot of time and effort" for them to repair their relationship.

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears dedicates memoir sons despite estrangement
Source: mega

The singer admitted it was 'hard' to write her shocking memoir due to her troubled past.

"I just want her to get better mentally," he explained. "When she gets better I really want to see her again."

The teen then addressed the How I Met Your Mother alum directly, telling her, "I love you a lot, I hope for the best for you. Maybe one day we can sit down like this and talk again."

Meanwhile, her ex-husband, 45, admitted their kids were also embarrassed by the provocative content Britney posts on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement
britney spears dedicates memoir sons despite estrangement
Source: @britneyspears/instagram

Spears' sons didn't attend her 2022 wedding to estranged husband Sam Asghari.

"It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children," the blonde beauty wrote on social media in reaction to the TV doc. "I gave them every thing. Only one word: HURTFUL."

Reconnecting is now harder than ever, as the teens, their dad and the former dancer's wife, Victoria Prince, recently moved to Hawaii.

MORE ON:
Britney Spears
Article continues below advertisement
britney spears dedicates memoir sons despite estrangement
Source: mega

The superstar won't be doing any televised interview to promote her book.

An insider claimed the brothers "didn't want to" say goodbye to their mom — "at least in person. It was their decision to make this a quiet, seamless move and avoid the drama that would have happened face-to-face."

Their decision left the "Toxic" vocalist "heartbroken" as she comes to terms with their fallout. "It's impossible for her to process that things between them have gotten this bad," the source noted.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

The music icon will likely touch on motherhood in her book, as published excerpts revealed she wrote about the abortion she had when she became pregnant during her and Justin Timberlake's relationship.

"I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated,” she penned.

Article continues below advertisement

"But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young," Britney continued. "I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby. I don’t know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father."

Page Six reported on Britney dedicating the book to her children.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.