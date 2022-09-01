Britney Spears' Son Defends Grandfather Jamie Spears' Role In Pop Star's Controversial Conservatorship: 'He Was Just Trying To Be A Father'

Last year, Britney spoke out in court on her father's alleged oppressive and abusive levels of control during the 13-year conservatorship, claiming she was forced to work excessive hours and banned from getting married or having her birth control device removed. However, Jayden believed his grandfather was doing his best to be a good parent in a difficult situation.

KEVIN FEDERLINE SPILLED THE BEANS ON BRITNEY SPEARS' RELATIONSHIP WITH SONS BECAUSE THEY ARE CONCERNED FOR HER MENTAL HEALTH, SOURCE CLAIMS

"At first, he was just trying to be like any father letting her pursue her daughter's dream of becoming a superstar but I did think maybe the conservatorship went on too long," he said in a recent interview. "Probably why my mom was very angry about the whole situation that she was working for too long and I personally think she was. She should have taken a break and relaxed."