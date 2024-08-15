OK Magazine
Britney Spears Back on Her Dancing Grind as She Spends Hours Recording 'Over 13 Videos': 'Not Advanced Yet'

Photo of Britney Spears.
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears will keep on dancing 'till the world ends!

By:

Aug. 15 2024, Published 4:18 p.m. ET

Glad to see Britney Spears still has her spark!

After briefly deactivating her Instagram yet again, the Princess of Pop returned to her regularly scheduled programming — uploading several videos of herself dancing within the matter of hours.

britney spears dancing videos not advanced instagram watch
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

The pop star spammed her social media profile with videos of herself dancing.

Late Wednesday night, August 14, Spears took to the social media app with a video of herself strutting and spinning around in two different white tops, skimpy hot pink bikini bottoms, knee-high black boots and a matching hat.

"I started today at 3:45 and it’s almost 10 now !!!" the "Toxic" singer revealed in the caption of her post. "I’ve done over 13 videos and they might not be advance yet but I’m getting there 🙈🙈🙈 !!!"

britney spears dancing videos not advanced instagram watch
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears said she's looking to become more 'advanced' with her dancing skills.

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram
"Yes there are outfit changes but for some reason I had to bring this white top back !!! Who knows !!!" she noted. "Oh well have a good day my friends 😘😘😘 !!!"

Moments later, Spears followed up with another dancing video recorded in the same spot and in the same outfit, this time captioning the clip: "Feel it coming back again !!! I want pancakes 🥞 !!!"

britney spears dancing videos not advanced instagram watch
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

The 42-year-old wore very little clothing during her dancing session.

She also shared a third video shortly after, though the "Circus" hitmaker only attached three flower emojis alongside the post.

Spears' social media spree comes nearly one month after the pop star absurdly claimed she "hardly ever dances" in response to Ozzy Osbourne and his family shading the 42-year-old on their podcast.

MORE ON:
Britney Spears
The Crossroads actress proceeded to tell the Osbournes to "kindly f--- off" while calling them "the most boring family known to mankind."

It was apparent Spears felt upset by the "Crazy Train" singer, 75, admitting he was "fed up of seeing poor old Britney Spears" upload multiple dancing videos "every f------ day."

britney spears dancing videos not advanced instagram watch
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears recently shaded Ozzy Osbourne after he criticized her dancing videos.

The lead singer of the heavy metal band Black Sabbath and his family later apologized for bashing Spears, insisting they meant no ill will by their conversation about her "sad" situation.

"Britney, I really owe you an apology. I'm so sorry for making that comment," he said during the famous brood's next podcast episode, before backtracking by adding: "However, it would be better if you didn’t do the same f------ dance every day. Change a few movements."

Source: OK!

Ozzy and his wife, Sharon's son Jack, 38, noted, "I love Britney Spears but it’s the same dance every day. I’m sorry but — I really do apologize. I love you and I think you’re beautiful, but mix it up."

The couple's daughter, Kelly, 39, begged Britney to "never stop dancing," as she declared: "I love your dancing. It makes you happy, and I’m so sorry if any of us offended you."

Sharon, 71, also claimed, "I like Britney a lot."

