Britney Spears Returns to Instagram With Cryptic Message Following Ex Justin Timberlake's DWI Arrest
Britney Spears returned to Instagram with a cryptic post after her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake's DWI arrest. The pop star posted an image of a colorful cocktail with the caption, “It’s the little things you know 🌷🌷!!!”
OK! previously reported Timberlake was caught swerving in his lane and running through a stop sign, on Monday, June 17.
"He did seem a bit upset," a source noted. "[Wife] Jessica [Biel] was not with him."
Timberlake is set to go to court on Friday, July 26.
According to an insider, Timberlake has been struggling with substance abuse for a while.
"Everyone knows. He has a real drinking problem, a lot of weed — but a major alcohol problem, and he’s been hiding and masking it for years," the source told a news outlet.
The insider claimed the pop star doesn't have anyone attempting to help him with curbing his habits, as "everyone around him have been enablers."
"It’s a real thing, and when you have a drinking problem, it’s apparent, yet they’ve pushed this tour on him, and he’s been a very dark place," the source continued, referring to the 43-year-old's current world tour, which began at the end of April.
- Hollywood's Hottest Bachelor? Sam Asghari's Steamiest Moments Since His Split From Britney Spears
- 'Fragile' Britney Spears Has 'No Plan for the Rest of Her Life,' Source Claims: 'She Needs Help'
- Britney Spears Reveals She's Been Texting With Her 2 Estranged Sons While Singer Vacations With Brother Bryan
Despite the source's insight, a second insider disagreed with the assertion, insisting the NSYNC member "has never been better."
"He’s in great shape. His tour is sold out. He’s in a good space," they added.
Spears and Timberlake dated from 1999 to 2002, and the secrets behind the couple's rocky romance were discussed in the "Toxic" singer's memoir, The Woman in Me.
In the book, Spears accused Timberlake of cheating on her and claimed the duo conceived a child during their romance. However, Spears later divulged that Timberlake influenced her to terminate her pregnancy.
"I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I'd anticipated," she said. "If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn't want to be a father."
Shortly after the project's release, Spears discussed her confessions about her life with Timberlake on Instagram.
"I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry… I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake’s new song 'Selfish' 🌹 It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together I laugh so hard ??? Ps 'Sanctified' is wow 🤩 too," Spears shared in a caption with a clip from Timberlake's appearance on Jimmy Fallon's talk show to promote his latest album, Everything I Thought It Was.
Despite Spears' remorseful message after publishing The Woman in Me, Timberlake seemingly had zero regrets about it.
"I'd like to take this opportunity to apologize.... to absolutely f------ nobody," he said to an audience in January, before playing his 2002 hit "Cry Me a River," which alludes to the demise of his romance with Spears.