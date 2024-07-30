Ozzy Osbourne Issues Backhanded Apology to Britney Spears After Admitting He's 'Fed Up' With Her Repetitive Dance Videos
Oops! Ozzy Osbourne did it again.
The famed British rock star shaded Britney Spears a second time while issuing the Princess of Pop a backhanded apology durning a recent episode of his family's "The Osbournes Podcast" after admitting he was "fed up" with her repetitive dancing videos two weeks prior.
"Britney, I really owe you an apology," the 75-year-old expressed. "I'm so sorry for making that comment."
The apology could have been short and sweet — except Osbourne wasn't able to stop himself from taking one more dig at Spears' frequent social media performances.
"However, it would be better if you didn’t do the same f------ dance every day. Change a few movements," the former Black Sabbath frontman snubbed of the "Toxic" singer, 42.
"I love Britney Spears but it’s the same dance every day. I’m sorry but — I really do apologize. I love you and I think you’re beautiful," he continued, as his son Jack, 38, added, "but mix it up."
A clip highlighting Ozzy's apology was shared to his Instagram profile, where he reiterated: "Sorry, Britney — we still think you rock!"
Ozzy's comments come after he ignited a feud between his family and Spears earlier this month by declaring he was "fed up with seeing poor old Britney Spears [dancing]. Every f------ day."
During the podcast episode, Ozzy emphasized how "very, very sad" he finds the "Circus" hitmaker's situation, as Kelly admitted, "I feel so sorry for her," while Jack agreed Britney's troubled life is "very sad indeed."
Sharon referred to Britney as "a poor little thing."
In response to the Osbournes' remarks, Britney shared a lengthy rant on social media calling the famous English brood the "most boring family known to mankind" before telling them to "kindly f--- off."
The "Gimme More" singer proceeded to claim, "I hardly ever dance," adding, "I'm not poor at all!!!" in reference to Sharon and Ozzy's use of the word.
Britney has yet to address the Osbournes most recent apology, though she notably has her Instagram profile deactivated at this time.
The mom-of-two has previously removed her account from the social media app on numerous occasions, however, she always ends up reactivating her page after a short amount of time.