Britney Spears Posts 'Some Crazy Stuff' on Social Media, *NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick Admits
Though Chris Kirkpatrick finds some of Britney Spears' behavior troubling, he wants her to know she has his support.
Though the stars spent some time together in the '90s and early 2000s since the blonde beauty was dating Kirkpatrick's *NSYNC bandmate Justin Timberlake, Kirkpatrick admitted in a new interview, "I haven't been close to her."
Nonetheless, "If she ever needed to talk to anyone or anything, you know, I'm here," said the dad-of-one.
"Other than that, it is what it is. Everybody deals with things in their own way. And, you know, I just hope that she's OK and everything's all right because for a while, it was like, ‘Hey, free Britney, get her out of this conservatorship.’ And she gets out of it," he spilled. "And then, you know, she posts some crazy stuff, but it is what it is. And it's her life. And it's not my business to get involved in it."
The "Girlfriend" crooner, 52, also touched on a fun memory from one of Spears' tours.
"I dressed in drag and acted like her hairstylist or something … or no, I think I pretended to be her. And when I turned around, and it was me," he recalled. "I'm sure [I] got a lot of gasps on that one because I'm not a very attractive woman."
The "crazy stuff" Kirkpatrick was referring to includes a slew of confusing Instagram posts, countless videos of Spears dancing in bikinis, nearly naked photos and one seriously concerning video of Spears playing with knives — though she claimed they were just props.
Most recently, the pop star, 42, sparked worries when she was staying at the Chateau Marmont with her new boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz, as other guests feared she was having a mental breakdown.
As OK! reported, hotel guests reported an incident after hearing the couple allegedly fighting, and in the end, Spears wound up hurting her ankle. However, she denied the gossip and claimed it was her estranged mom, Lynne Spears, that fed the story to the press.
"I know my mom was involved !!! I haven’t talked to her in 6 months and she called right after it happened before the news being out!!!" she wrote on social media in early May.
People in the "Stronger" singer's inner circle are more worried than ever for her well-being as "she’s surrounded by enablers who aren’t looking after her either."
"Britney’s been on a downward spiral for a while now," one source told a news outlet. "The disturbing scenario that happened at the Chateau Marmont mirrors what happened in 2008 when she was put under conservatorship. Clearly, things are escalating."
Fox News Digital spoke to Kirkpatrick.