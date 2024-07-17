Ozzy Osbourne Is Sick of Seeing 'Poor Old' Britney Spears' Dancing Videos: 'Very, Very Sad'
Ozzy Osbourne would prefer if Britney Spears did not keep dancing "Till the World Ends."
During the Tuesday, July 16, episode of "The Osbournes Podcast," the heavy metal rocker, 75, shaded the Princess of Pop, admitting he's grown tired of her frequently posted content on social media.
"I’m fed up of seeing poor old Britney Spears on YouTube. Every f------ day," Ozzy said while chatting with his wife, Sharon Osbourne, and their kids Kelly, 39, and Jack, 38. "It’s sad, very, very sad."
"I feel sorry for her," Kelly confessed of the "Circus" singer, 42, while Jack agreed with his dad, stating, "Very sad indeed."
Sharon noted, "it’s heartbreaking" as she called Britney a "poor little thing."
The Osbourne's discussion about Britney was prompted by a fan question about whether or not Kelly — who welcomed her first child, Sidney, in 2022 with partner Sid Wilson — would ever learn viral TikTok dances.
"I don’t know how to do TikTok dances. I don’t know where anybody would ever think that I would," Kelly declared, signaling her father to go off on a tangent about Britney.
The "Gimme More" hitmaker hasn't publicly responded to the Osbournes' comments at this time, however, she has been keeping up to date with her daily social media sprees.
On Saturday, July 13, Britney provided a life update for fans while leaving little to the imagination in low-rise bikini bottoms and a bra-like top.
"It’s time for a throwback this week !!! And oh boy I know how to tell ‘em don’t I 🙈🙈🙈🙈😂🥲🥲🥲 ???" the mom-of-two's caption began alongside a video of her dancing to Madonna's song "I'm Addicted."
"It’s perspective I guess !!! This was me almost a year ago in September !!! I look way younger and way smaller !!! I guess I need to brace myself and slow down and recap the past year because I think I had a false confidence after my divorce !!!" Britney continued in reference to her shocking split from Sam Asghari after 14 months of marriage.
The "Piece of Me" singer went on: "Although I did post some of my best work with 'Ray of Light' and 'I’m Addicted' by Madonna !!! There was a lot of WTF 😬 moments !!! Trust me I know we’re all human and make mistakes !!! I literally need to go back and adjust and possibly do a couple more therapy sessions !!!"
"I apologize for not being perfect and I will try and get confidence and consistency back like I used to have 😘😘😘 !!!" she concluded.
Aside from uploading videos of herself dancing in little-to-no clothing, Spears also re-shares a lot of photos, videos and quotes from other accounts and occasionally random snaps of her family and friends.