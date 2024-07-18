Britney Spears Tells Ozzy Osbourne to 'F--- Off' After He Criticized Pop Star's Dancing Videos: 'Most Boring Family'
After Ozzy Osbourne and his family bashed Britney Spears, the pop star fired back on social media.
The 42-year-old called the Osbournes the "most boring family known to mankind," adding that she'd like them to "kindly f--- off."
As OK! previously reported, the rocker, 75, criticized Spears' dancing videos on Instagram.
"I’m fed up of seeing poor old Britney Spears on YouTube. Every f------ day," Ozzy said while chatting with his wife, Sharon Osbourne, and their kids Kelly, 39, and Jack, 38, during the Tuesday, July 16, episode of "The Osbournes Podcast." "It’s sad, very, very sad."
"I feel sorry for her," Kelly confessed of the "Circus" songstress, while Jack agreed with his dad, stating, "Very sad indeed."
Britney was first brought up in the conversation when a fan asked whether Kelly, who welcomed son Sidney in 2022, whom she shares with partner Sid Wilson, would let her kid learn viral TikTok dances.
"I don’t know how to do TikTok dances. I don’t know where anybody would ever think that I would," Kelly said before her father went off on Britney.
During Britney's rant, she also came to Kate Beckinsale's defense after she was criticized for her weight.
“I adore Kate Beckinsale especially because she’s from London 🇬🇧!!! I realized how incredibly cruel people were talking about her IG saying she needs more age appropriate content,” she wrote in the caption, which was posted on Wednesday, July 17. “She’s in her 50s and I thought it was pretty badass how she responded with a mini bow in her hair looking literally 4 years old.”
“I know what it’s like to be judged so it’s a ridiculous and stupid subject initially,” she continued. “But I think it’s important to HELP EACH OTHER and invite each other to places that help our souls grow !!!”
Britney said people should focus on other things instead of her actions.
“What are you gonna do to help someone out and bring their dreams to life besides being like me and Kate’s haters saying we’re too old or don’t have appropriate content???” she asked. “Do you think perhaps they might be offended by what they see?”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
For her part, Beckinsale, 50, has been inundated with comments about her physique. “Go do some squats @katebeckinsale I think ur a-- ran away,” one hater wrote on social media, to which the actress explained what she's been going through.
“I watched my stepfather [director Roy Battersby] die quite shockingly, my mother has stage 4 cancer, and I lost a lot of weight from stress and grief, quite quickly,” Beckinsale replied. “I was in the hospital for six weeks because the grief had burned a hole in my esophagus which made me vomit copious amounts of blood.”