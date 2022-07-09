Britney Spears is letting her voice be heard...at least for a few minutes. The pop star deleted a lengthy message shared to her Instagram on Saturday, July 9, dragging producers for making documentaries on her life without her permission.

"I've never felt more bullied in my life in this country it's insane," the "Lucky" singer wrote, later adding, "And come on seriously is it honestly legal to do that many documentaries about someone without their blessing at all??!"