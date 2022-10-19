Britney Spears Nearly Breaks The Internet With NSFW Photo In Bed Despite Teenage Sons Begging Her To Stop
Britney Spears has done it again. The princess of pop has found a new home for her naughty photos after deleting Instagram last week.
The "Toxic" songstress turned to Twitter to debut yet another nude selfie, this time taken in bed as she seductively looks at the camera. "I have a premiere for a movie this week ‘THE LEGISLATIVE ACT OF MY P—Y’ !!!!" Spears wrote alongside the NSFW snap, which she posted in the later hours of Tuesday, October 18.
Naturally, she was met with mixed reactions, as many questioned how her children and husband Sam Asghari feel about the risqué photo while others instructed her to make an OnlyFans, where her explicit photos would likely be widely welcomed.
BRITNEY SPEARS' EX-HUSBAND JASON ALEXANDER REVEALS REAL MOTIVE FOR CRASHING WEDDING TO SAM ASGHARI
Despite receiving praise from few, it's safe to assume her teenage boys, Jayden and Preston — whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline — are far from thrilled that their estranged mom has gone back to her old ways.
Two months ago, Federline claimed in his first televised tell-all interview that their boys have chosen to not see the Grammy winner because of her social media content, which often consists of Spears showing off her figure with nude photos. Spears' former husband candidly admitted he “can’t imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school” with their mother posting nude selfies.
Spears' current man was quick to defend her shocking snaps, pointing out on his Instagram Story at the time: “Even if there was truth to her kids being ashamed of their mothers [sic] choices and positive body image they wouldn’t be the 1st teenagers embarrassed of their parents."
Asghari added: "The mere presence of a parent can humiliate a teenager."
SAM ASGHARI MAJORLY TROLLS 'PROFESSIONAL BABY DADDY' KEVIN FEDERLINE
Asghari also came to Spears' defense last month after Federline leaked old videos where the mother of his children appeared to be shouting at their-then young boys without knowing she was being filmed. His decision to post, and later delete, the content was in response to Spears taking to Instagram to accuse Jayden and Preston of acting "hateful" towards her.
"Mowing the lawn > professional baby daddy," he commented on his wife's lengthy September post reacting to her sons and their father's recent commentary about her, as her youngest confessed in a recent interview that while there is "no hate" in his heart for the pop star, it will take "a lot of time and effort" to fix what's been broken.