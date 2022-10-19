Britney Spears Nearly Breaks The Internet With NSFW Photo In Bed Despite Teenage Sons Begging Her To Stop

Britney Spears has done it again. The princess of pop has found a new home for her naughty photos after deleting Instagram last week.

The "Toxic" songstress turned to Twitter to debut yet another nude selfie, this time taken in bed as she seductively looks at the camera. "I have a premiere for a movie this week ‘THE LEGISLATIVE ACT OF MY P—Y’ !!!!" Spears wrote alongside the NSFW snap, which she posted in the later hours of Tuesday, October 18.