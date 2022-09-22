Did Britney Spears Shade Her Sons In Latest Instagram Post? Star Quips She Doesn't Want To 'Offend Anyone' With Naked Photos
Aloha! Britney Spears is living her best life while vacationing in Hawaii with hubby Sam Asghari.
The singer shared an Instagram video that showed her dancing up a storm in a local studio, and she insisted that the sunny island was giving her a renewed sense of energy. "I’m awakened here!!!" she captioned her Tuesday, September 20, post. "Maybe it’s my subconscious telling my consciousness to be guided to places of awakening ✨ !!!"
Despite her chipper mood, the rest of her caption may have been taking aim at her estranged sons, who according to ex-husband Kevin Federline, are embarrassed by her multitude of scantily clad photos.
"Maybe I should go jump in the water naked 😜 !!! That’s [an] awakening," she quipped. "But I definitely DON’T WANT TO OFFEND ANYONE 🤭 !!!"
The mom-of-two hasn't seen her sons, Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16, in a few months, and they even decided to skip her June nuptials. However, Spears, 40, insisted her tension with the teens started way before she began posting naked pictures, which she didn't begin doing until last year when her conservatorship ended.
"It saddens me to hear that my ex husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children. As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone … it concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my Instagram … it was LONG before Instagram," she wrote. "I gave them every thing. Only one word: HURTFUL."
The "Toxic" crooner followed up by noting that she doesn't want to see her kids until she feels more "valued" by them.
"All I know is my love for my children is more than anything and I'm sorry if I ever hurt you guys in any way," she concluded.
As OK! previously shared, one of the reasons the superstar embarked on the Hawaiian getaway was to "clear her mind," as the situation with her family has "been so hard on her emotionally."
"Hawaii has always been a source of great tranquility to Britney, as she feels so safe there," explained an insider. "She really wants to center herself again and get spiritually centered. She wants to refocus her energy and her time on things that are important for her, one of which is having a baby with Sam."