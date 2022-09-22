Did Britney Spears Shade Her Sons In Latest Instagram Post? Star Quips She Doesn't Want To 'Offend Anyone' With Naked Photos

"All I know is my love for my children is more than anything and I'm sorry if I ever hurt you guys in any way," she concluded.

As OK! previously shared, one of the reasons the superstar embarked on the Hawaiian getaway was to "clear her mind," as the situation with her family has "been so hard on her emotionally."

"Hawaii has always been a source of great tranquility to Britney, as she feels so safe there," explained an insider. "She really wants to center herself again and get spiritually centered. She wants to refocus her energy and her time on things that are important for her, one of which is having a baby with Sam."