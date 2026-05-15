Britney Spears Twirls Around in Liquor Store and Buys Alcohol Post-Rehab Hours Before Rep Denies She Had Chaotic Meltdown at L.A. Restaurant — Watch
May 15 2026, Updated 10:57 a.m. ET
Britney Spears appears to still be drinking alcohol after a DUI arrest in March led to a short stay in rehab.
In a newly published video obtained by a news outlet, the singer was spotted at Wines of the World in Sherman Oaks, Calif., on Wednesday, May 13 — the same night she allegedly caused chaos while out to dinner.
Britney Spears Was Seen at Liquor Store
In security camera footage obtained by Daily Mail, the pop star, 44, walked into the shop wearing a light blue top, black skirt and black boots, and she used sunglasses and her purse to try and conceal her face.
After picking out a can of Twisted Tea from the fridge with a man, she did a dancing twirl while he headed to the register — however, Spears started walking through the aisles alone.
The singer eventually met up with the man and another woman at the register before they left and got into a black SUV, with the mom-of-two in the passenger seat.
As OK! reported, later that night, she was accused of having an erratic meltdown while dining at Blue Dog Tavern.
According to an insider, the Woman in Me author was screaming and barking like a dog while in the eatery. Another guest at the spot said she left her table a mess, admitting it looked "like a toddler had been there."
'One Diner Feared for Her Life'
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An additional insider called the situation "kind of sad," while one eyewitness claimed she was branding a knife.
A man on X claimed he was sitting next to Spears during her meal, calling it "a WILD experience."
"She just left and everyone in the restaurant turned and started talking about it. An INSANE dining experience," he wrote. "One diner feared for her life. This is not a joke…"
However, her rep shut down the accusations hours later, saying the story was being "completely blown out of proportion."
"Britney was enjoying a quiet dinner with her assistant and bodyguard. She was simply telling the story about how her dog was barking at the neighbors," they explained. "At no point did she put anyone in danger with a knife. She was cutting her hamburger in half."
"This constant attack on everything that she does and this is exactly what happened 20 years ago when the media tried to depict Britney as a bad person," the message continued. "This is ridiculous and it needs to stop now."
When Was Britney Spears Arrested?
Spears was arrested in March for a DUI but pleaded guilty to a lesser violation known as a "wet reckless."
The judge sentenced Spears to 12 months probation and one day of jail, was was credited as time served. She also agreed to see a psychologist every week and a psychiatrist twice a month.
"Through her plea today, Britney has accepted responsibility for her conduct. She has taken significant steps to implement positive change which is clearly reflected in the Ventura County District Attorney’s decision to reduce the charge in this case and dismiss the DUI," her attorney said at the time. "Britney appreciates this discretion and is also grateful for the outpouring of support she has received."