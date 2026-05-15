Britney Spears Twirls Around in Liquor Store and Buys Alcohol Post-Rehab Hours Before Rep Denies She Had Chaotic Meltdown at L.A. Restaurant — Watch

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Britney Spears appears to still be drinking alcohol after a DUI arrest in March led to a short stay in rehab. In a newly published video obtained by a news outlet, the singer was spotted at Wines of the World in Sherman Oaks, Calif., on Wednesday, May 13 — the same night she allegedly caused chaos while out to dinner.

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Britney Spears Was Seen at Liquor Store

🚨A equipe da Britney está agindo para fazê-la voltar a reabilitação ou queimá-la na mídia!



A adega “Wines Of The World” vendeu ao Daily Mail imagens da câmera de segurança do lugar, mostrando Britney e dois possíveis seguranças (uma parecida com a Nina Hobson, segurança… pic.twitter.com/RuvILriIMJ — xilo mencarelli 🥀 (@vitormencarelli) May 15, 2026 Source: Daily Mail Britney Spears had a male pal buy her alcohol a few weeks after she left rehab.

In security camera footage obtained by Daily Mail, the pop star, 44, walked into the shop wearing a light blue top, black skirt and black boots, and she used sunglasses and her purse to try and conceal her face. After picking out a can of Twisted Tea from the fridge with a man, she did a dancing twirl while he headed to the register — however, Spears started walking through the aisles alone. The singer eventually met up with the man and another woman at the register before they left and got into a black SUV, with the mom-of-two in the passenger seat.

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Source: mega Britney Spears was accused of screaming and acting erratic while out to dinner in L.A. on Wednesday, May 13.

As OK! reported, later that night, she was accused of having an erratic meltdown while dining at Blue Dog Tavern. According to an insider, the Woman in Me author was screaming and barking like a dog while in the eatery. Another guest at the spot said she left her table a mess, admitting it looked "like a toddler had been there."

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'One Diner Feared for Her Life'

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Source: @britneyspears/instagram Sources claimed the pop star was wielding a knife inside the restaurant, but her rep denied the allegations.

An additional insider called the situation "kind of sad," while one eyewitness claimed she was branding a knife. A man on X claimed he was sitting next to Spears during her meal, calling it "a WILD experience." "She just left and everyone in the restaurant turned and started talking about it. An INSANE dining experience," he wrote. "One diner feared for her life. This is not a joke…"

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Source: @britneyspears/instagram The mom-of-two went to rehab after her March DUI arrest and is currently on probation.

However, her rep shut down the accusations hours later, saying the story was being "completely blown out of proportion." "Britney was enjoying a quiet dinner with her assistant and bodyguard. She was simply telling the story about how her dog was barking at the neighbors," they explained. "At no point did she put anyone in danger with a knife. She was cutting her hamburger in half." "This constant attack on everything that she does and this is exactly what happened 20 years ago when the media tried to depict Britney as a bad person," the message continued. "This is ridiculous and it needs to stop now."

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When Was Britney Spears Arrested?

Source: mega Britney Spears allegedly felt like her DUI was 'rock bottom.'