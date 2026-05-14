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Britney Spears' Erratic Meltdown: Singer Wields Knife and 'Barks' During Chaotic Dinner in L.A. as Eyewitness Claims 'One Diner Feared for Her Life'

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Source: mega;@britneyspears/instagram

Britney Spears allegedly scared patrons while she was out to eat.

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May 14 2026, Published 10:33 a.m. ET

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Britney Spears sparked serious concern while out to dinner, with sources claiming she was acting erratically and even scaring others at the restaurant.

According to a report, the singer dined at the Blue Dog Tavern in Sherman Oaks, Calif., on the night of Wednesday, May 13, and though she ordered food, an insider said she barely ate. Instead, the pop star, 44, was allegedly screaming and even started barking.

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It Was 'Kind of Sad'

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Photo of Britney Spears allegedly screamed and barked while dining at a restaurant.
Source: @britneyspears/instagram

Britney Spears allegedly screamed and barked while dining at a restaurant.

One person at the restaurant told a news outlet that the mom-of-two was holding a knife, scaring others at the venue.

Before leaving for the night, the Woman in Me author allegedly lit a cigarette inside, prompting staff to ask her friends to put it out for her.

Another guest at the spot said she left her table a mess, admitting it looked "like a toddler had been there."

An additional insider called the situation "kind of sad."

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'An Insane Dining Experience'

Photo of A person at the restaurant claimed 'one diner feared for her life.'
Source: @theinsneider/x

A person at the restaurant claimed 'one diner feared for her life.'

A man on X claimed they were next to Spears during her outing, calling it "a WILD experience."

"She just left and everyone in the restaurant turned and started talking about it. An INSANE dining experience," he spilled. "One diner feared for her life. This is not a joke…"

The blonde beauty's affinity for knives is nothing new, as she previously used the utensils in strange dance videos — though she insisted they were props.

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Britney Spears Was Arrested in March

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Photo of Britney Spears was arrested for a DUI and was recently sentenced to 12 months of probation.
Source: mega

Britney Spears was arrested for a DUI and was recently sentenced to 12 months of probation.

The chaotic outing comes two months after the singer's DUI arrest, which is when she was also found with unidentified pills on her.

Earlier this month, the "Toxic" songstress pleaded guilty to a lesser violation of a "wet reckless." The judge sentenced Spears to 12 months probation and one day of jail, which was credited as time served.

Spears also agreed to see a psychologist every week and a psychiatrist twice a month.

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Photo of An insider claims Britney Spears felt her March DUI arrest was 'rock bottom.'
Source: mega

An insider claims Britney Spears felt her March DUI arrest was 'rock bottom.'

"Through her plea today, Britney has accepted responsibility for her conduct. She has taken significant steps to implement positive change which is clearly reflected in the Ventura County District Attorney’s decision to reduce the charge in this case and dismiss the DUI," her attorney Michael A. Goldstein stated. "Britney appreciates this discretion and is also grateful for the outpouring of support she has received."

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The Star Went to Rehab

Photo of The pop star went to rehab to set a good example for her sons.
Source: @britneyspears/instagram

The pop star went to rehab to set a good example for her sons.

As OK! reported, an insider claimed Spears felt the scandal was "rock bottom," prompting her to seek help and enter rehab.

Sources revealed her sons reconnecting with the star helped push her to focus on making good choices.

"Britney is feeling a deep sense of embarrassment and regret over the arrest situation, and it has really shaken her. She is acutely aware of how this looks, particularly in the eyes of her sons, and she has been making a concerted effort to reach out to them, repeatedly apologizing and trying to reassure them that she is committed to doing better," an insider shared with OK!. "She has made it clear she is willing to take whatever steps are necessary to rebuild their trust, because setting a positive example for them matters enormously to her.

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