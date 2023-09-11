It's War: Britney Spears' Ex Kevin Federline Wants Increased Child Support After Moving Their Kids to Hawaii
Kevin Federline may be thinking of dragging Britney Spears back into court.
According to sources close to the former backup dancer, he's thought about requesting a higher monthly child support payment from the pop icon for their two boys, Jayden James, 16, and Sean Preston, 17, due to his role as their full-time parent after their move to Hawaii.
Per insiders, Federline currently collects $40K monthly from Spears to care for the boys. However, the original co-parenting agreement was made prior to the 45-year-old taking 100 percent custody and Spears having them for 0 percent of the time.
With their eldest child, Sean, about to turn 18 in the coming weeks, the potential request may not be as steep as it seems. But their youngest son, Jayden, will be under the agreement until June 2025, leaving Federline to mull over requesting a $20K increase — but the number could possibly go up.
An additional source close to the situation made clear to RadarOnline.com, that the chart-topper has always taken care of her sons. Per the insider, Spears feels Federline should focus on earning his own income and not draining her bank account.
As OK! previously reported, the "Toxic" singer's former husband — whom she split from in 2006 — moved himself, his new wife, Victoria Prince, and both of the kids to Hawaii. According to insiders, the 41-year-old — who recently split from Sam Asghari — had not seen Sean and Jayden in a year, and the teens failed to visit their mother before leaving.
"Britney's boys didn't want to, at least in person," an insider explained of the situation. "It was their decision to make this a quiet, seamless move and avoid the drama that would have happened face-to-face."
"It's impossible for her to process that things between them have gotten this bad," the source added of the estrangement from her children. "Britney will never stop loving her boys no matter what."
"Despite everything that's happened in the past, she has not given up hope on repairing their relationship and spending as much time with them as she can," the insider noted.
TMZ spoke to sources close to Federline.