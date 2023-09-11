It's War: Britney Spears' Ex Kevin Federline Wants Increased Child Support After Moving Their Kids to Hawaii

Per insiders, Federline currently collects $40K monthly from Spears to care for the boys. However, the original co-parenting agreement was made prior to the 45-year-old taking 100 percent custody and Spears having them for 0 percent of the time.

With their eldest child, Sean, about to turn 18 in the coming weeks, the potential request may not be as steep as it seems. But their youngest son, Jayden, will be under the agreement until June 2025, leaving Federline to mull over requesting a $20K increase — but the number could possibly go up.