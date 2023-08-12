Britney Spears Is 'Heartbroken' After Her Estranged Sons Refused to Say Goodbye Before Moving to Hawaii
Britney Spears did not get to properly say goodbye to her sons before they moved to Hawaii.
According to insiders close to the pop sensation, her children, Jayden James Federline, 16, and Sean Preston Federline, 17, did not see her before taking off to the Tropical locale that they now call home with their father, Kevin Federline, and his new wife, Victoria Prince.
"Britney's boys didn't want to, at least in person," the insider explained. "It was their decision to make this a quiet, seamless move and avoid the drama that would have happened face-to-face."
The choice made by her boys has left Spears "heartbroken" as she comes to terms with their fractured relationships. "It's impossible for her to process that things between them have gotten this bad," the source noted.
Per sources, the former backup dancer was letting the decision of whether or not the kids would say goodbye to their mother up to them. Despite them maintaining their distance, the "Toxic" singer will continuously love her boys.
"Britney will never stop loving her boys no matter what," the insider explained of Spears. "Despite everything that's happened in the past, she has not given up hope on repairing their relationship and spending as much time with them as she can."
- Britney Spears Spoke With Her Sons a 'Couple of Weeks Ago' Following Lengthy Estrangement, Kevin Federline's Lawyer Claims
- Britney Spears' Sons Sean and Jayden 'Very Sad' About 'Traumatic' Hawaiian Wildfires After Recent Move to the Aloha State
- Britney Spears Spanks Herself and Flips Off the Camera as Pop Star's Concerning Behavior Continues to 'Freak Out' Fans
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"She posted a throwback with Jayden because she wanted to send her sons a message that she still loves them," the source continued. "They will always be her sons and that motherly love for them is unconditional."
The chart topper's loyal fanbase has since called her sons "brats" for not understanding where their mom is coming from and the tumultuous journey she's been on.
"I can't wait until they are old enough and then NEED her money. If she's smart, she'll completely cut them off, give them no financial help, and make therapy a requirement before any further contact. Kevin ruined those boys relationship with Britney," one passionate fan wore on social media.
"That is very sad. They need to realize that their mom has mental issues & still loves them with all her heart," another penned.
Star spoke to sources close to Spears.