Britney Spears Fans Call Her Estranged Sons 'Brats' After They Refuse to Say Goodbye to Pop Star Before Hawaii Move: 'She's Still Your Mother!'
Britney Spears fans are swiftly coming to her defense.
Following reports that the pop star's children, Jayden James Federline, 16, and Sean Preston Federline, 17, have yet to say goodbye to their mom before their big move to Hawaii with their father, Kevin Federline, and stepmom, Victoria Price, Spears loyalists called the teenagers out for their rude behavior.
"What brats!!!" one social media user penned below OK! 's story on Facebook about the boys snubbing the "Toxic" singer.
"Brainwashed……those poor kids! The almighty dollar is good, though! I understand some of the bizarre postings, but she's still your mother," a second person added.
"I can't wait until they are old enough and then NEED her money. If she's smart, she'll completely cut them off, give them no financial help, and make therapy a requirement before any further contact. Kevin ruined those boys relationship with Britney," an additional passionate user noted.
"That is very sad. They need to realize that their mom has mental issues & still loves them with all her heart," a fourth person added, while a fifth chimed in, "Well she still financially supports you two ....I love Britt."
As OK! previously reported, Spears and her kids have not seen each other in over a year, and Federline has left the ball in their court regarding their relationship with their mother.
Despite the sadness of her children leaving California, Spears' attorney Mathew Rosengart said she's given her full approval for the move. "To her credit, Britney Spears will not interfere with and consents to the relocation," the lawyer confirmed in a statement.
Spears and her legal team originally wanted to keep the life update "private for the sake and dignity of all parties involved, including the children," but the news was eventually made public.
"I was particularly concerned because your client previously — and appallingly — violated their privacy, while egregiously violating Britney's privacy, by releasing a private video of Britney with her children, which was preceded by a tabloid television interview," he stated of why they made her stance known.