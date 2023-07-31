Britney Spears Fans Call Her Estranged Sons 'Brats' After They Refuse to Say Goodbye to Pop Star Before Hawaii Move: 'She's Still Your Mother!'

"What brats!!!" one social media user penned below OK! 's story on Facebook about the boys snubbing the "Toxic" singer.

"Brainwashed……those poor kids! The almighty dollar is good, though! I understand some of the bizarre postings, but she's still your mother," a second person added.

"I can't wait until they are old enough and then NEED her money. If she's smart, she'll completely cut them off, give them no financial help, and make therapy a requirement before any further contact. Kevin ruined those boys relationship with Britney," an additional passionate user noted.