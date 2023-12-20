OK Magazine
Heartbreaking Confession: Britney Spears Had Lunch With Her Sons at Their School So She Could Spend More Time With Them

britney spears lunch sons school spend more time
Source: mega
By:

Dec. 20 2023, Published 12:16 p.m. ET

Britney Spears is sharing more heartbreaking details about how her father's strict conservatorship took a toll on the relationship she has with her two sons.

On the night of Tuesday, December 19, the star shared a sad story alongside an old photo of herself cuddling with one of her boys as a toddler.

britney spears lunch sons school spend more time
Source: mega

Britney Spears is continuing to share emotional stories from her past.

"I didn’t get to see my kids as much as I wanted so I would go to their school and have lunch with them 😉 !!!" the singer, 42, revealed of how she tried to spend more time with her and ex-husband Kevin Federline's sons, Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden James, 17. "He just wanted me to hold him though !!! Our professional conversations 🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️ !!!"

britney spears lunch sons school spend more time
Source: mega

The singer shares two sons with ex Kevin Federline.

The pop music icon's relationship with her two kids fell apart over the years, with Kevin, 45, getting custody.

In a rare interview, her former spouse claimed the high school students were embarrassed by Britney's risqué social media antics, while Jayden James said he would like to reconnect with his mom when she gets "better mentally."

britney spears lunch sons school spend more time
Source: mega

Britney's estranged husband, Sam Asghari, filed for divorce in August.

Britney was taken aback by the situation and took the opportunity to respond publicly.

"Finally at 40 without the restraints of what my family did to me … I say to my son Jayden that I send all the love in the world to you every day for the rest of my life !!!!" she shared. "My love for my children has no boundaries and it deeply saddens me to know his outcry of saying I wasn’t up to his expectations of a mother … and maybe one day we can meet face to face and talk about this openly !!!!"

An insider insisted the mom-of-two was actually more upset than mad about the fallout.

"The problem is she is very sad that her sons won't see her, she feels awful about it, it is a big hole in her heart," the source spilled. "She is a mother of two boys and she never sees them, I think any mother would be heartbroken over that."

britney sons
Source: @britneyspears/instagram

The boys moved to Hawaii earlier this year.

It's unlikely that the family will patch things up anytime soon, as Kevin and the boys moved to Hawaii earlier this year.

Some sources claimed Sean Preston and Jayden James refrained from saying goodbye to their mother face to face, though Kevin's attorney said she "probably" spoke to her kids "a few weeks" before they relocated.

Despite the estrangement, Britney dedicated her memoir, The Woman in Me, to her children, writing, "For my boys, who are the loves of my life."

