Jamie Lynn Spears Grateful for Sister Britney Bad-Mouthing Her as It's Proof Pop Star Is Still Alive: Source
Jamie Lynn Spears has found a positive — but slightly morbid — way of looking at her sister Britney's harsh words.
The Zoey 101 star doesn't take offense when the Princess of Pop bad-mouths her on the internet, as it's at least a sign her estranged older sister is still alive and healthy, a source with direct knowledge on the situation recently spilled to a news publication.
The insider's claim comes in response to a since-deleted video shared by Britney, in which she called her younger sibling a "little b----" while ranting about Jamie Lynn's time on the reality series I'm a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here! in November 2023.
In the later-removed clip, Britney was driving up a mountain with her assistant and a few friends when the 42-year-old recalled the Nickelodeon alum's time as a participant on the Australian competition show — which follows famous stars as they attempt to live in the jungle for three weeks while battling for the title of king or queen.
"My sister [went on the TV show I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!] and they bathed her in the jungle, little s---," Britney rambled while on her way to go horseback riding.
"She said, 'Bathe me because I’m stuck in the jungle and I miss my kids — cater to me.' Little b----," she continued, referring to a viral moment on Season 23 of the show when Jamie Lynn was infamously offered a bath by fellow castmates after crying over missing her two children: Maddie, 15, and Ivey, 5.
Britney proceeded to go on a tangent about how much better she'd be as a contestant on the survivor-like reality series, as she pictured herself "peeing in the bushes" — though her pals quickly interjected to warn her not to get a "vagina rash."
'"Don’t do that Britney, you’re going to get hurt. You’re going to get a baby booty rash. I’ve got to go get ointment for her booty,'" the "Gimme More" hitmaker mocked.
In text pasted over the Instagram Story video, Britney reiterated: "I wanna be a little b---- and get a bath in the jungle like my sis."
The troubled pop star hasn't been on good terms with her family for the majority of her life, and has frequently bashed her sister and parents, Jamie and Lynne Spears, via social media for the way they treated her for 13 years during her abusive conservatorship — which she was finally freed from in November 2021.
